Top Five: July 1, 2021

Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas this week. For last week’s picks, please go here.

1. Collaborations XVIII: Isolation

July 2 – August 2

Houston Center for Photography

From Houston Center for Photography:

“Collaborations is an Access and Community Education program that celebrates photography and encourages cooperation and teamwork between Houston-area high school students as they create an exhibition from beginning to end. Despite the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Collaborations program has persisted into its eighteenth year with this year’s group including ten students of diverse backgrounds representing seven different high schools and five different school districts in the Houston area, including Alvin ISD, Clear Creek ISD, Cy-Fair ISD, Houston ISD, and Spring Branch ISD.

Collaborations XVIII Students: Omariion Bateman, Stephen F. Austin High School; Erica Boehner, Clear Brook High School; Olivia Carranza, Spring Woods High School; Naydelin Cepeda, Madison High School; Rolf Erbe, Bridgeland High School; Yexith Flores, Spring Woods High School; Ta’Miracle Gray, High School for Law and Justice; Emily McKellar, Bridgeland High School; Daniela Perez, Stephen F. Austin High School; Hailey Thomas, Shadow Creek High School.”

2. Stepping Into The Beyond

Neighborhood Gallery (Dallas)

July 3 – August 14

New works from Adrian Landen Brooks, Kyle Steed, Favio Moreno, Brent Ozaeta,Tom Jean Webb, and Matt Eddmenson.

3. Kalee Appleton: New Paths

Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts (LHUCA) (Lubbock)

July 2 – August 2

From LHUCA:

“Kaylee Appleton blurs the line between drawing, sculpture and photography through exploration of technology and materiality. This work explores the complicated relationship of society and the land by displaying visual platitudes of idealized depictions of the land.”

4. Together: 23 Annual Membership Exhibition

July 3 – September 4

The Mckinney Avenue Contemporary (The MAC) (Dallas)

From the MAC:

“This year, The MAC invited artists to respond to the theme ‘Together.’ At a time when society is beginning to emerge from a haze of uncertainty, having struggled to reconcile unprecedented loss, a national reckoning with injustice, and a shared sense of longing brought on by sudden isolation, we can see glimmers of hope.

“The return of The MAC Membership Exhibition celebrates the creativity, strength, and diversity of our artist community. We come together to celebrate sharing ideas, to allow the power of art to heal and unite, to communicate and to represent. We come together to unapologetically delight in beauty and to renew the joy of discovery.”

5. Has Been

Prizer Arts & Letters (Austin)

July 2 – July 31

From Prizer Arts & Letters:

“Curated by Austin-based Lindsay Hutchens, HAS BEEN features the work of JB Fry, Ana García Jácome, Carlos Ortiz-Gallo, and Unyimeabasi Udoh, artist residents from Chicago’s ACRE Projects. Founded in 2010, ACRE is a non-profit organization designed to support emerging artists as they develop, discuss, and present their artistic practices. This is the first Austin showing of works by all four artists. Objects and images by Fry, García Jácome, Ortiz-Gallo, and Udoh spotlight both public and private archives of what-has-been that just aren’t cutting it anymore. Each artist in their own way has responded to glaring lacks with human-scaled vulnerability, poignant variation, and loving homage.”

Extra Picks:

1. Doerte Weber: Shed: Weavings

July 1 – September 5

Blue Star Contemporary (San Antonio)

Excerpts from Blue Star Contemporary:

“Weber weaves with diverse modern, quotidian materials. In this process, she searches to push the boundaries of the materials and use the to tell broader stories and give the work specificity and context. Inspiration for her work comes from current events as well as everyday experience, creating something which seizes the moment and transforms it through medium and connection.”

2. Terran Last Gun

July 1 – September 5

Blue Star Contemporary (San Antonio)

From Blue Star Contemporary and the artist:

“My artwork is a visual interpretation of nature, the cosmos, cultural narratives, and recollections in reduced geometric aesthetics and vibrant energetic color harmonies. Often referencing Piikani painted lodges and visual iconographic vocabulary, my work explores the varying relationships between color, shape, nature, and sky. Piikani or Blackfoot painted lodges are visual masterpieces of the Great Plains and are pre-European invasion classic art. Painted lodges depict the world in which we live, through geometric geological landmarks, figurative animals, and the above world that connects us to Natosi (Sun). In my varied approaches to making art—printmaking, painting, photography, and ledger drawing—my work connects the ancient to the contemporary, and reaches beyond, all while creating visual color stimulation.”