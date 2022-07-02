Artspace111 Announces Selected Artists for Annual Juried Exhibition

Artspace111 has announced the fifty-eight Texas artists selected for the 9th Annual Texas Juried Exhibition.

For the show, juror Daisha Board, owner and director of Daisha Board Gallery in Dallas, chose a total of sixty-two artworks from over 1,600 submissions. In a statement released by Artspace111, Ms. Board said: “Within this Arts Community, we are determined to have a voice that reflects both the diverse cultural landscape of the city and the communities that inhabit it.” She continued, “We must provide conversations around art that aren’t driven by the market but [by the] real, tangible issues that arise within the minds of these brilliant artists in this exhibition.”

Ms. Board spoke about her role in organizing the show, saying that her role as a curator “is to curate through a wide lens [that] is accessible, affordable, intersectional, intergenerational and is able to reach lots of people in and outside the art world.”

Selected artists include: Kaima Akarue, Cody Arnll, Sarah Ayala, Scott Bell, Kelly Berry, Christopher Blay, Raymond Butler, Keri Carter, Rafael Castanet, Brenda Ciardiello, Wes Coke, Ron Crouch, Willie Dave, Will DeShazo, Brad Forsythe, Cody Freeman, Matthew Freeman, Drew Gaines, Raul Rene Gonzalez, Giovanni Gonzalez, Jazmin Gonzalez, Elizabeth Gonzalez, Nicholas Gully, Barbara Hack, Sibylle Hagmann, Brandon Harris, Marianne Howard, Cedric Ingram, Assandre Jean-Baptiste, Nitashia Johnson, Sudeep Kumar, Danyelle Lakin, Rosie Lee, Ray Little, Jesus Lopez, Solomon Mahlatini, Yasuyo Maruyama, Margaret McNiel, Katherine Miller, Janak Narayan, Bảo Nghi Ngo, Clark Nunn, Kemba Opio, Fari Rahimi, Amanda Rambo, Amber Razzouk, Chad Rea, Anna Redman, Lizzete Rendon, Jon Rogers, Anastacia Sadeh, Kelly Steller Hrad, Henry Thomas, Robert Weiss, Shannon West, Barron Wortham, and Alex Zapata.

A total of $5,000 in awards will be announced at the opening reception, which is scheduled for July 16, 2022 from 4 to 7 pm. The first prize winner will receive $2,000 and the opportunity to exhibit their work at Artspace111 in a solo exhibition or as part of a group exhibition.