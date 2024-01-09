Houston’s Throughline Collective Launches National Open Call

Throughline Collective, an artist collective in Houston that manages an artist-run exhibition space, has launched a national call for entries for a juried photography exhibition that will be held in conjunction with the 2024 FotoFest Biennial.

Last month, FotoFest announced that its 2024 Biennial, Critical Geography, will address “how space, place, and communities are influenced by social, economic, and political forces.” According to its website, Throughline’s related juried exhibition, Mapping Perspectives, “explores power structures, inequalities, and dominant ideologies within and across marked boundaries.” The exhibition will be curated by Samantha Johnston, Executive Director & Curator of the Colorado Photographic Arts Center (CPAC) in Denver, Colorado.

Ms. Johnston has served in her current position at CPAC since 2015. Prior to that, she taught photography and visual art for over a decade in high schools in Boston and Denver. She holds a certificate in Arts Development and Program Management from the University of Denver, an MFA from Lesley University College of Art & Design, and a BFA from Alfred University. Ms. Johnston has reviewed print portfolios for several organizations, including FotoFest, Review Santa Fe Photo Symposium, PhotoNola, Medium, Month of Photography Denver, Filter, Society for Photographic Education, and PhotoLucida.

The call is open to artists across the U.S., however, please note that selected artists are responsible for transporting their work to and from Houston. Additionally, while there is not a size limit for included pieces, all works must be able to fit through the gallery door, which measures eight-by-four-feet.

Submissions will be accepted until Thursday, February 1, at 11:59 p.m. CST. Selected artists will be notified by Friday, February 16, and the exhibition will run from Friday, March 8 through Saturday, March 30. Learn more and apply via Throughline’s application form.