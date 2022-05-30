FotoFest Names Chelsea Lynn Jones as Learning Programs Manager

FotoFest has announced the appointment of Chelsea Lynn Jones as Learning Programs Manager.

Mrs. Jones holds a BA in Sociology and History from Texas Tech University and has worked in the education field for a decade. She brings experience as both a classroom teacher and community educator through organizations like the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, LifeGift, and YMCA of Greater Houston. Inspired by her experiences at the MFAH assisting with the docent program, as a social studies and humanities teacher Mrs. integrated the arts into her curriculum.

In her role at FotoFest, Mrs. Jones will work closely with Executive Director, Steven Evans; FotoFest Learning Programs Associate, Rose Tylinski; and the FotoFest team to develop and coordinate the organization’s learning experiences. Specifically, she will expand on the organization’s established art and writing education projects, community cultural programs, and exhibition interpretation.

In a press release announcing the appointment, Mr. Evans said, “We are exceptionally pleased to welcome Chelsea Lynn Jones to the FotoFest team. Mrs. Jones arrives with an exciting vision for the Learning Program, years of experience in the classroom, and a thorough knowledge of educational methodologies. Chelsea shares our vision to support creative thinking, reach students, and foster equity and engagement through arts-based education.”

Mrs. Jones stated, “It is my desire to see schools reimagined and to be part of the design and the transformation that creates a more equitable and sustainable space for all involved – space that recognizes student’s social outcomes as a contributor to their academic and post-secondary professional success. I believe the humanities and art-making are proven tools for this, and FotoFest the perfect catalyst for doing this work as it has a longstanding learning program and research vetted method in the Literacy Through Photography methodology and curriculum.”