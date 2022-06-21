Registration Has Opened for the FotoFest Meeting Place Portfolio Review

by Jessica Fuentes June 21, 2022
FotoFest has opened registration for The Meeting Place portfolio review, which coincides with the organization’s upcoming biennial

A photograph of small groups of people sitting at tables and reviewing photographic prints.

FotoFest The Meeting Place portfolio review.

The portfolio review provides artists with the opportunity to show their work to and dialogue with arts professionals from around the world. The Meeting Place will bring together 150 professionals (including curators, editors, publishers, gallerists, and collectors) with over 400 lens-based artists. 

There will be three four-day sessions taking place September 25 – 28, September 30 – October 3, and October 5 – 8, 2022. Space is limited, and lens-based artists are invited to register and will not be charged until their registration is confirmed. The registration fee is $1,150 per session, and registrants will receive, per FotoFest:

– Minimum 16 one-on-one, 20-minute long review appointments per session

– Inclusion in the digital Meeting Place Registrant Index, supplied to all reviewers for each session. All participating artists are represented with an image of their work and contact information

– Networking opportunities with fellow artists

– Complimentary first-come first-served transportation to FotoFest Biennial exhibitions and other exhibitions around Houston during the evening after the reviews

– Reserved space in Unfiltered: Portfolio Walk, an opportunity to show your portfolio to the general public, other reviewers, and collectors

Payment plans for the registration fee are available upon request. Learn more about the reviewers for each session, and register to attend at the FotoFest website

Funding generously provided by: