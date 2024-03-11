Arts District Houston Celebrates Ten Year Anniversary

Arts District Houston, a cultural arts district located in the First and Sixth Wards in the city’s center, is celebrating its tenth anniversary this April. A still-growing arts hub for the Greater Houston area, the district is home to both commercial and nonprofit spaces like FotoFest, MECA, 4th Wall Theater, and the Sawyer Yards studio complex. According to its website, “the District strives to retain top artistic talent and provide access to new artists, cultural industries, and organizations while enhancing the livability of the surrounding neighborhood.” The nonprofit Fresh Arts, which has served as the district’s state-appointed managing partner since 2017, recently sent out a press release that details the festivities on deck for the anniversary celebration.

Fresh Arts Executive Director Angela Carranza, quoted in the press release, said, “as we celebrate a decade of artistic vibrancy, these exciting events showcase the collaborative spirit that defines Arts District Houston.”

Knapp Chevrolet (815 Houston Ave.) will host Art Car Community Paint Day on Saturday, March 16 from 12-2 p.m. Artist Kearin Cook, a Houston local who was selected by Fresh Arts as the designer of their first-ever art car, will be on hand. As the name of the event implies, visitors will have a chance to help paint Cook’s car in advance of this year’s Art Car Parade.

According to the press release from Fresh Arts, the nonprofit’s new art car will be repurposed as a “mobile welcome center” within Arts District Houston after its debut in the parade. It will “promote and bring more awareness to the arts and cultural opportunities within Arts District Houston.”

On Friday, April 5 from 5-7 p.m., celebrants will want to make their way to Meive Gallery & Studio for an Art Car Preview Party. The gallery is located at 1520 Center St. Unit 1, in the heart of Arts District Houston. Fresh Arts will unveil Cook’s finished car, a vintage Suburban, at this event. Complimentary drinks will be provided by LALO tequila.

These events are precursors to the annual Art Car Parade, organized by the Orange Show Center for Visionary Art. This year’s parade will occur on Sunday, April 13. It is perhaps a bittersweet year for the Parade, as it will be the last iteration before the permanent shuttering of the Art Car Museum.

Additionally, FotoFest will have its 2024 Biennial up and running throughout the Arts District Houston anniversary celebrations, while 4th Wall Theater will present both Larissa FastHorse’s The Thanksgiving Play and Florian Zeller’s The Father during that time.

Learn more about upcoming Arts District Houston events here.