Top Five: March 9, 2023

Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas.

For last week’s picks, please go here.

1. Birds in Art

Rockport Center for the Arts

February 1 – April 23, 2023

From the Rockport Center for the Arts: “Crowds will soon be flocking to Rockport for Birds in Art, an annual, internationally curated exhibit showcasing the very best contemporary artistic interpretations of birds and related subject matter. Sponsored locally by The Reserve at St. Charles Bay, Birds in Art includes 50 paintings and works on paper and 10 sculptures to be featured in the H-E-B and Jeanie & Bill Wyatt galleries on the RCA’s upper level. Organized annually since 1976 by the world-renown Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum in Wausau, Wisconsin, the juried exhibition has featured thousands of artists from around the world, including many from Texas, and is widely recognized as one of the best showcasing avian art. More than 500 artists submitted works for the 2022 show, with 118 selected for inclusion, 60 of which are making the trip to RCA as part of the traveling exhibition.”

2. Danza de los Cosmicos

Lone Gallery (Dallas)

March 11 – April 29, 2023

Opening March 11, 5-8 PM

“Cruz Ortiz will be presenting his latest body of work Danza De Los Cosmicos. Danza De Los Cosmicos is a body of work documenting a glimpse into the super intergalactic garden where death intertwines with the living and dreams formulate infinite realities. Cruz plans to challenge the typical white box gallery space by transporting the audience through painting, song, mood and culture.

This show will also feature a group show of female artists from around Texas. Kristin Moore (Dallas, Texas), Layla Luna (Fort Worth), El Baker (Austin, Texas), and Leslie Cottrill (Austin, Texas) will all be presenting their latest works, and telling the story of their Texas travels and the landscapes and objects that they find along the way.”

3. 2023 Core Exhibition

Glassell School of Art (Houston)

March 9 – April 14, 2023

Opening March 9, 5:30-7:30 PM

From the MFAH:

“Celebrate the opening of the 2023 Core Exhibition at the Glassell School of Art. This reception is open to the public, and admission is free. The exhibition is installed on all three floors of the Glassell School. On the third floor, critical studies fellow Valentin Diaconov has also curated Contact Personalities, featuring the work of critical studies fellow Karen Schiff and Core artists Bryan Castro, Saúl Hernández-Vargas, Erin Holland, Yifan Jiang, Jagdeep Raina, and Fred Schmidt-Arenales.”

4a. Ay Los Miro en el Other Side (See You All on the Other Side)

Villa Antigua Border Heritage Museum (Laredo)

March 9 – April 28, 2023

Opening March 9, 6-8 PM; Artist talk at 6:30 PM

From Cultivarte:

“Ay Los Miro en el Other Side will include original prints from four of Mora’s print series carefully curated by Maritza Bautista, Daphne Art Foundation’s Executive Director. Mora creates narratives of Mexican-American communities, conceptualized through his personal experiences and characteristics central to his heritage. The artist was born in Yahualica, Mexico (1984). When he was 13 years old his family immigrated to Laredo. His experiences living along the U.S.-Mexico border provided an awakening of social and political concepts that heavily influenced his artistic, aesthetic and conceptual ideas.”

4b. Juan de Dios Mora: Empieza con La Lucha! (Start with Wrestling)

Dock Space Gallery (San Antonio)

March 11, 6-9 PM

From Dock Space Gallery:

“Dock Space Gallery located in Lone Star Studios presents a Contemporary Art Month exhibit Empieza con La Lucha! (Start with Wrestling) by Juan de Dios Mora. Winner of the ​​2021 Red Dot Exhibition – Artists Best In Show at Blue Star Contemporary Art, Juan de Dios Mora’s work mixes images of Mexican-American life with surreal and sometimes satirical or sentimental themes.

This exhibition will feature Lucahdors made in various printmaking techniques. Next year Juan de Dios Mora’s work will be part of Many Wests: Artists Shape an American Idea, (traveling exhibition) with the Smithsonian American Art Museum, Washington, D.C.”

5. Paul Manes: Odyssey

Grace Museum (Abilene)

October 14, 2022 – April 1, 2023

From the Grace Museum:

“Paul Manes is a painter’s painter. The artwork selected for this solo exhibition is the ultimate statement of that fact. Surfaces and subjects morph into singular stunning testaments to Manes’ mastery of oil painting on canvases larger than life. Complex and solitary imagery up close and at a distance shares a haunting immediacy driven by the artist as philosopher paradigm.

Contradictions loom large as Manes’ 21st century paintings draw inspiration from the art of Rembrandt, Velasquez, and Goya as well as the surfaces of Pollock and Johns. As a mature artist, Manes has developed a hallmark fluidity of style that is indeed his own focusing on surface, scale, space, light and form. Subjects vary from raindrops, roots and landscapes to cascading bowls and landscapes with titles ripe with philosophical innuendo and references.”