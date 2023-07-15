Contemporary Art Month Announces Open Call & Guest Curator for its 2024 Perennial

Contemporary Art Month (CAM), a San Antonio-based nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting local artists through a month-long series of shows and other programming, has announced an open call for its 2024 CAM Perennial exhibition.

Established in 2012, the CAM Perennial invites curators from outside of San Antonio to organize an exhibition exchange featuring local artists and artists from another city. This year, CAM has selected Christopher Blay, Chief Curator at the Houston Museum of African American Culture (HMACC), as the guest curator for its annual show. Mr. Blay brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role: he has an active artistic practice, worked as an independent curator for ten years prior to joining HMAAC, and served as the News Editor for Glasstire for two years.

In a press release, CAM Executive Director Roberta “Nina” Hassele said, “We are thrilled to work with Christopher Blay, and can’t wait to see how his vision for the 2024 CAM Perennial unfolds. We have immense respect for Blay, and have no doubt he will produce a dynamic and profound exhibition.”

The 2024 CAM Perennial call is open to artists based in San Antonio and Houston, working in any medium and at any stage of their career. The submission deadline is Friday, September 1, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. As the guest curator, Mr. Blay will review the submissions and select artists for studio visits and inclusion in the exhibition.

Mr. Blay told Glasstire, “It is a rare but vital opportunity to connect the disparate art communities across Texas. Each city has a unique perspective on art right now and there is no ‘Texas’ art identity, so having an exhibition across cities is the perfect way to survey art from the region. It will be interesting to see what comes from the submissions from San Antonio and Houston artists. Rather than start with a predetermined theme, I am excited about what emerges based on artist submissions. I am prepared to be amazed!”

Learn more and apply through the Contemporary Art Month website.