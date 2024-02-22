Contemporary Art Month Names its 2024 Critical Writing Fellow

by Jessica Fuentes February 22, 2024
Contemporary Art Month (CAM), a San Antonio-based organization dedicated to promoting local artists through a month-long series of shows and other programming, has named Seyde Garcia as its 2024 Critical Writing Fellow.

A photograph of author, actor, and cultural worker Seyde Garcia.

Seyde Garcia

CAM launched the writing fellowship program in 2022 in partnership with Glasstire; during the month’s programming, the writing fellow publishes reviews, interviews, and other content in the publication about CAM and participating artists, curators, and spaces. Past fellows include Ashley Allen (2022) and Kayla Padilla (2023). Both authors contributed multiple articles to Glasstire related to CAM during their fellowship period, and Ms. Allen has continued to write reviews and interviews for the publication in the years since.

This year’s recipient, Ms. Garcia, was raised in the Los Dos Laredos region, which refers to the Texas city of Laredo and the Nuevo Laredo metropolitan area across the U.S./Mexico border. She is a storyteller, actress, and cultural worker whose work is rooted in community engagement. Her writing has been published in FÉMINA Magazine, a supplement to the Laredo-based El Mañana newspaper, Glasstire, and most recently in an independent collection called Things I don’t want to forget

According to a press release from CAM, “With her writing, [Ms. Garcia] aims to be a bridge between contemporary art and the public in order to create constructive dialogues among the community.”

During her fellowship, Ms. Garcia will be visiting CAM-related exhibitions throughout the month of March. She will then write three to four articles that will be published in Glasstire.

Funding generously provided by: