Here Are San Antonio’s 2020 CAMMIE Award Winners

Contemporary Art Month (CAM), the annual month-long celebration of San Antonio’s Contemporary Art, has come to a close with the announcement of CAM’s CAMMIE Award winners. Despite the difficulty of continuing the yearly tradition in the middle of a worldwide pandemic, CAM found ways to work around shut downs and social distancing by shifting the submission process online.

Says CAM Executive Director, Roberta “Nina” Hassele: “We faced unprecedented challenges, but the resilience within our arts community is strong, and can be see in the ways in which people adapted quickly to see the CAMMIE Awards to fruition.”

Below are the winning exhibitions:

Artpace​ – Joe Harjo: ​The Only Certain Way at Sala Diaz. Read Glasstire’s review of the show here.

Blue Star Contemporary​ – Gabi Magaly: ​Yo No Nací Para Aguantar A Nadie​ at Presa House Gallery. (See the Five-Minute Tour here.)

Luminaria Contemporary Cultural Center​ -​Gabi Magaly: ​Yo No Nací Para Aguantar A Nadie​ at Presa House Gallery.

McNay Art Museum​ – John Guzman: ​If It Doesn’t Pick Up, Let’s Split at ​Southwest School of Art’s pop-up show at 134 Blue Star.

Mini Art Museum​ – ​More than Words: Text-based Artworks II at Ruiz-Healy featuring Richard Armendariz, Nate Cassie, Andres Ferrnandis , Cisco Jimenez, Katie Pell, Ethel Shipton, and Gary Sweeney. (See the Five-Minute Tour here.)

Ruby City​ – Mari Hernandez: CAM Perennial ​Topographies of Truth​ at the McNay Art Museum. (See the Five-Minute Tour here.)

San Antonio Museum of Art – Joe Peña: ​The Last Stop: Nightscape Series

Southwest School of Art​ – Jimmy James Canales, CAM Perennial ​Topographies of Truth​ at the McNay Art Museum. (See the Five-Minute Tour here.)

The Best of​- Anita Becerra: ​Overripe at Mercury Project.

For more on San Antonio’s Contemporary Art Month, please go here.