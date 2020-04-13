Here Are San Antonio’s 2020 CAMMIE Award Winners

by Christopher Blay April 13, 2020
CAMMIE Awards, 2020.

Contemporary Art Month (CAM), the annual month-long celebration of San Antonio’s Contemporary Art, has come to a close with the announcement of CAM’s CAMMIE Award winners. Despite the difficulty of continuing the yearly tradition in the middle of a worldwide pandemic, CAM found ways to work around shut downs and social distancing by shifting the submission process online.

Says CAM Executive Director, Roberta “Nina” Hassele: “We faced unprecedented challenges, but the resilience within our arts community is strong, and can be see in the ways in which people adapted quickly to see the CAMMIE Awards to fruition.”

Below are the winning exhibitions:

Joe Harjo_ The Only Certain Way at Sala Diaz_01

Joe Harjo’s “The Only Certain Way,” at Sala Diaz.

Artpace​ – Joe Harjo: ​The Only Certain Way at Sala Diaz. Read Glasstire’s review of the show here.

Gabi Magaly_ Yo No Nací Para Aguantar A Nadie at Presa House Gallery.

Gabi Magaly.

Blue Star Contemporary​ – Gabi Magaly: ​Yo No Nací Para Aguantar A Nadie​ at Presa House Gallery. (See the Five-Minute Tour here.)

Luminaria Contemporary Cultural Center​ -​Gabi Magaly: ​Yo No Nací Para Aguantar A Nadie​ at Presa House Gallery.

John Guzman, If It Doesn't Pick Up, Lets Split Southwest School of Art Pop-up at 134 Blue Star

John Guzman.

McNay Art Museum​ – John Guzman: ​If It Doesn’t Pick Up, Let’s Split at ​Southwest School of Art’s pop-up show at 134 Blue Star.

Pell, Shipton and Sweeney installation shot

Pell, Shipton and Sweeney installation shot.

Mini Art Museum​ – ​More than Words: Text-based Artworks II at Ruiz-Healy featuring Richard Armendariz, Nate Cassie, Andres Ferrnandis , Cisco Jimenez, Katie Pell, Ethel Shipton, and Gary Sweeney. (See the Five-Minute Tour here.)

Mari Hernandez Untitled Topographies of Truth_at the McNay Art Museum

Mari Hernandez.

Ruby City​ – Mari Hernandez: CAM Perennial ​Topographies of Truth​ at the McNay Art Museum. (See the Five-Minute Tour here.)

Joe Peña_Evening Light_Presa House Gallery

Joe Peña.

San Antonio Museum of Art – Joe Peña: ​The Last Stop: Nightscape Series

Jimmy Canales CAM Perennial Topographies of Truth at the McNay Art Museum

Jimmy Canales.

Southwest School of Art​ – Jimmy James Canales, CAM Perennial ​Topographies of Truth​ at the McNay Art Museum. (See the Five-Minute Tour here.)

Anita Becerra Overripe at Mercury Project

Anita Becerra.

The Best of​- Anita Becerra: ​Overripe at Mercury Project.

For more on San Antonio’s Contemporary Art Month, please go here.

