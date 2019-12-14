Contemporary Art Month 2020 Open Call; CAM Perennial Artists Announced

Contemporary Art Month, San Antonio (CAM) is now accepting submissions for its March 2020 calendar of events. The deadline is 5:00 pm, February 14. CAM has also announced that artists Raul Gonzalez, Amada Miller, Megan Harrison, Nicholas Frank, Jimmy James Canales, Mari Hernandez, Buster Graybill, Jasmyne Graybill, and Anthony Francis have been selected for the CAM Perennial 2020 exhibition hosted by San Antonio’s McNay Art Museum. Lee Hallman, Associate Curator of the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, was this year’s juror, as announced in Glasstire.

“It has been a privilege to work with some of San Antonio’s leading contemporary artists,” Hallman writes in an email to Glasstire. “My aim for the exhibition is to provide a glimpse into the diversity and originality of the art being produced in the city at this moment. Several broad themes emerged during these visits that drove my selection of the work, including the significance of community, an investigation of selfhood and identity, and a concern with our relationship to the world, particularly in the light of recent developments in media and technology.” She continues: “Representing a wide range of artistic positions, the artists in the exhibition share a spirit of curiosity and critical thought. Their art reflects myriad truths about the political, cultural, and environmental questions of our time.”

Past curators for CAM Perennial have included Francis Colpitt, Fort Worth, 2012; Bill Arning, Houston, 2013; Leslie Moody Castro, Mexico City, 2014; Amy Mackie, New Orleans, 2015; Chris Ingalls, Miami, 2017; Adonay Bermúdez, Canary Islands, 2018; and earlier this year, Kevin Burns from El Paso.

The CAM calendar is open to San Antonio area artists, curators, directors, club owners, producers, events managers, and arts organizations to announce and promote events, shows, and exhibitions that promote Contemporary Art in San Antonio, taking place during the month of March 2020. CAM partners with San Antonio CURRENT, which publishes the print edition of the calendar throughout the month of March.

For more on CAM San Antonio, please go here.