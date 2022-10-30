Contemporary Art Month Announces Open Call for High School Student Film Festival

Contemporary Art Month (CAM), a San Antonio-based nonprofit organization that supports local artists, has announced an open call for its annual student film festival.

Earlier this fall, CAM announced the open call for its 2023 Perennial, which will be curated by Laredo native Gil Rocha and is open to artists in San Antonio and Laredo. Similarly, the 2023 CAM Student Film Festival is open to high school students in both cities. The festival will be screened at galleries and venues throughout San Antonio in March in conjunction with the 2023 Perennial.

The festival will be curated by CAM Board Member, artist, and filmmaker Sarah Lasley. Originally from Louisville, Kentucky, Ms. Lasley is an Assistant Professor of Film at California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt. Her films have been screened across the United States and internationally, including at the Cannes Film Festival (2018), the Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft (2019), the Eurocinema Film Festival in Geneva, Switzerland (2020), the Cairo Video Festival in Cairo, Egypt (2021), and the IN OUT Festival in Gdańsk, Poland (2022).

The deadline to apply is Tuesday, December 20, 2022. To learn more and to apply, click here.