Contemporary Art Month Announces Open Call for High School Student Film Festival

by Jessica Fuentes October 30, 2022
FacebookTwitterEmail

Contemporary Art Month (CAM), a San Antonio-based nonprofit organization that supports local artists, has announced an open call for its annual student film festival.

A designed graphic promoting the 2023 CAM Student Film Festival.

2023 CAM Student Film Festival flyer.

Earlier this fall, CAM announced the open call for its 2023 Perennial, which will be curated by Laredo native Gil Rocha and is open to artists in San Antonio and Laredo. Similarly, the 2023 CAM Student Film Festival is open to high school students in both cities. The festival will be screened at galleries and venues throughout San Antonio in March in conjunction with the 2023 Perennial.

The festival will be curated by CAM Board Member, artist, and filmmaker Sarah Lasley. Originally from Louisville, Kentucky, Ms. Lasley is an Assistant Professor of Film at California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt. Her films have been screened across the United States and internationally, including at the Cannes Film Festival (2018), the Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft (2019), the Eurocinema Film Festival in Geneva, Switzerland (2020), the Cairo Video Festival in Cairo, Egypt (2021), and the IN OUT Festival in Gdańsk, Poland (2022).

The deadline to apply is Tuesday, December 20, 2022. To learn more and to apply, click here.

0 comment

You may also like

Contemporary Art Month 2020 Open Call; CAM Perennial...

December 14, 2019

Contemporary Art Month San Antonio Announces Micro-Grants for...

March 1, 2022

#S.A.ArtSoWhite

February 11, 2016

CAM lives!

February 18, 2010

Foreign Body: Danielle Becknell and Jayné Valverde at...

March 29, 2022

San Antonio’s CAM Perennial Open Call Announced

August 28, 2019

Contemporary Art Month Announces Open Call; Names Gil...

August 30, 2022

CAM Perennial 2021 Announces Curator and Open Call...

November 26, 2020

A Rift In the San Antonio Arts Community

February 20, 2016

Contemporary Art Month Awards Four San Antonio Artists...

April 12, 2022

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: