San Antonio’s CAM Perennial Open Call Announced

A month-long contemporary art exhibition and opportunity for curatorial visits with artists in 2020 is currently in the works in San Antonio. Contemporary Art Month (CAM) and the CAM Perennial show was established in 2012, and its goal is to engage and promote the San Antonio contemporary art community and artists through marketing support and public programs. The past Perennials, which we have reviewed here and here, have worked with curators from as far afield as the Canary Islands (Adonay Bermúdez, 2018) and as close as Houston (Bill Arning, 2013). Others were Francis Colpitt, Fort Worth, 2012; Leslie Moody Castro, Mexico City/Austin, 2014; Amy Mackie, New Orleans, 2015; Chris Ingalls, Miami, 2017; and for the last round in 2019, Kevin Burns from El Paso.

The curator for the 2020 CAM Perennial has not yet been named. Selections from the open call will be made independently by the curator, and although artists are eligible to receive a visit with the curator, participation in the CAM Perennial is not guaranteed — the curator will decide which artists to visit. The open call is limited to artists currently living and practicing in San Antonio, and the goal is to give those artists the opportunity to have their works reviewed by a visiting curator and to expand their network and visibility.

Last year’s selected artists included San Antonio’s Amada Miller, Barbara Miñaro, Audrey LeGalley and Katie Pell; Terri Bauer, Kim Bauer, Ingrid Leyva from El Paso and Juarez; and Animales de Poder, a collective whose members are Oscar Gardea Duarte and Guillermo Ramirez Garcia. The exhibition, Ghostly Demarcations, at Blue Star Contemporary, was curated by Kevin Burns. (Note: again, this new open call is for San Antonio-based artists.)

Deadline to apply is midnight, October 6, 2019, with studio visits for the 2020 CAM exhibition tentatively scheduled for the end of October 2019. To learn more and apply, please go here.