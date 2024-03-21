Top Five: March 21, 2024

Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas.

For last week’s picks, please go here.

1. Photography is Art

Art Museum of South Texas (Corpus Christi)

January 25 – April 7, 2024

From the Art Museum of South Texas:

“Photography is Art is the second in a series of American art exhibitions created through a multi-year, multi-institutional partnership formed by the Amon Carter Museum of American Art as part of the Art Bridges Cohort Program.

The exhibition explores various photography practices, from the early daguerreotype to contemporary inkjet prints. The exhibition features 51 works borrowed from four esteemed Texas art institutions, including the Art Museum of South Texas; the result of a partnership with The Carter and the Art Bridges Cohort Program created early last year. Accompanying the exhibition is a comprehensive brochure with a glossary of terms, providing insight into the diverse processes showcased.”

2. 2024 CAM Perennial exhibition

Contemporary at Blue Star (San Antonio)

March 1 – June 9, 2024

From Contemporary Art Month San Antonio:

“Contemporary Art Month San Antonio is pleased to announce the selected artists for the 2024 CAM Perennial exhibition. Hosted by the Contemporary at Blue Star and curated by Christopher Blay, the 2024 CAM Perennial will include artists from both San Antonio and Houston.”

3. Teresa Hubbard / Alexander Birchler: Past Deposits from a Future Yet to Come

Moody Amphitheater (Austin)

March 2 – December 30, 2024

From the organizers:

“Past Deposits from a Future Yet to Come, a new video art installation by internationally recognized artists Teresa Hubbard / Alexander Birchler opens on March 2, 2024 at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park.

Past Deposits features historic artifacts discovered along Waller Creek from the mid-19th to mid-20th centuries. The video art installation explores the ways in which these objects connect us to Austin’s past, present, and future, offering a glimpse into the daily lives of people who once lived and worked along the creek.”

4. Gabriela Magana: The Alchemy of Memory: Echoes Across Time

Sawyer Yards (Houston)

March 1 – May 11, 2024

From Sawyer Yards:

“Sawyer Yards presents The Alchemy of Memory: Echoes Across Time, an exhibition of artworks by Spring Street Studios artists and local Houston artists, curated by artist and curator Gabriela Magana. Magana is the founder of LAWAH (Latin American Women Artists of Houston) and currently also serves as the Special Projects Coordinator for ALMAAHH. The exhibition is on view on the ground floor of Spring Street Studios. Magana writes:

‘Delve into the world of memory through an exploration of different perspectives that emerge and transform across the passage of time. Artists reimagine new worlds born from the fragments of the past, bending reality into playful and surreal manifestations that challenge conventional thought. Themes of trauma and recovery ripple through the narratives, as artists strive to break cycles and find themselves amidst layers of memory. Explore the world of dreams, where the subconscious intertwines with conscious reality, revealing hidden truths and unlocking the mysteries of the mind. Join us in this exploration of the power of memory where each artwork serves as a portal to the realms of human experience.’”

5. Vanessa Meshack: Innervisions

Pencil on Paper Gallery (Dallas)

March 2 – 30, 2024

From Pencil on Paper Gallery:

“Pencil on Paper Gallery and Msanii HOUS Fine Art present Vanessa Meshack’s Innervisions this Women’s History Month. Meshack, a self-taught, multi-media artist in Dallas, Texas. She creates fine art monotype prints on archival papers and fabrics based on detailed figure studies in graphite and charcoal. Meshack’s choice of materials is intentional from the process-oriented steps of drawing, carving, and mark-making to the joining of fabrics and use of ink, paper, and wood. Her monotypes combine bold and transparent layers of ink and textures to create vignettes within the image. The practice of printmaking and the interaction of the materials used in the process gives her the opportunity to meditate on and listen to each piece.”