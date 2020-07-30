Hurricane Hanna Partially Floods Art Museum of South Texas

by Glasstire July 30, 2020
Art Museum of South Texas flooding from Hurricane Hanna – via AMST

The Art Museum of South Texas (AMST) in Corpus Christi sustained flooding damage from Hurricane Hanna last week, and the extent of the damage is being assessed. The museum rests on the bay front of Corpus Christi, across the water from the Texas State Aquarium. Museum staff and city contractors have been working steadily since Saturday to remove water and evaluate the entire first floor of the museum. Fortunately, there is no structural damage to AMST, and no artworks in the permanent collection were harmed. Unfortunately, the 2020 Visionarios collection that showcases student artworks outside of the museum classrooms sustained some water damage.

Museum staff in AMST’s archives after Hurricane Hanna. Via AMST’s Facebook page

The museum staff is combing through the museum’s archives to prevent any mold issues, and as AMST Marketing Coordinator Kirby Tello states: “…we are lucky that there isn’t obvious damage to our permanent collection. One silver lining in this ‘summer cleaning’ is that we are getting a look through the archives and seeing where we’ve been, and how far we’ve come through our collection.” AMST resumed its normal hours on Tuesday, July 28, at 25% capacity and mask requirements due to Covid-19. Currently on view is From Then to Now: Selections from the Permanent Collection which includes Luis Jiménez’s iconic Border Crossing lithograph.

Museum staff vacuums water off the floors at AMST – via AMST’s Facebook page

In the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in 2017, AMST lent its exhibition space to Rockport Center of the Arts, which was destroyed by Harvey, for the popular Birds in Art exhibition. AMST has garnered acclaim for its architecture and the scope of its curatorial efforts. In Rainey Knudson’s review of Dorothy Hood’s retrospective at AMST in 2017, she writes, “The hero of this show, apart from the artist herself, is the Art Museum of South Texas.”

Hurricane Hanna flood waters at the Art Museum of South Texas

Hurricane Hanna flood waters at the Art Museum of South Texas. Photo Credit: Annie Rice/Corpus Christi Caller-Times

For more about the Art Museum of South Texas, please go here.

