Top Five: February 28, 2019

Christina Rees and Brandon Zech are in the Rio Grande Valley this week, and are also talking about some shows in Houston, San Antonio, and Corpus Christi. (And a dubious art term).

1. Retooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection

Art Museum of South Texas (Corpus Christi)

January 25 – April 28

“Retooled brings life to the unexpected subject of tools by profiling 28 artists from the Hechinger Collection including Arman, Anthony Caro, Richard Estes, Howard Finster, Red Grooms, Jacob Lawrence, Fernand Léger, Roger Shimomura, and H.C. Westermann; photographers Berenice Abbott, William Eggleston, and Walker Evans; and pop artists Jim Dine, Claes Oldenburg, and James Rosenquist.”

2. Ghostly Demarcations

Blue Star Contemporary (San Antonio)

March 1 – May 5

Opening March 1, 6-9 PM

Ghostly Demarcations is the 2019 CAM Perennial exhibition. The show is organized by guest curator, Kevin Burns, Education and Curatorial Associate at El Paso Museum of Art, and features works by Animales de Poder, Kim Bauer, Therese Bauer, Audrey LeGalley, Ingrid Leyva, Amada Miller, Barbara Miñarro, and Katie Pell.

3. Outdoor Cat

Sweet Pass Sculpture Park (Dallas)

March 2 – April 27

Opening March 2, 11 AM-5 PM

A show featuring works by Eliza Fernand, Bradley Kerl, Christopher Mahonski, Taylor Shields, Shanie Tomassini, Kate Wignall, a text by Allison Klion and a Series of Outdoor Cat Sculptures by The Oak Cliff Boys and Girls Club. About the show: “The title, Outdoor Cat, is based on a shared nickname for sculptures that ‘live outside.’ Works in Outdoor Cat explore notions of landscape, environment, habitation, and histories of site. Visit the park to encounter a solar powered kinetic tree branch, a life size painted portal, a hand-sewn flag flown at half staff, markers that magnify the atmosphere, a secret domestic space hidden among the trees, and large scale facsimiles of finger-sculpted objects.”

4. Bucky Miller: Long-Term Monitoring Plan Chapbook Release & Pop-up Show

Kaboom Books (Houston)

March 1, 6-9 PM

A pop-up show of photographs and chapbook release by artist Bucky Miller. “Long-Term Monitoring Plan is a melancholy yet aspirational SF photo essay set at a superfund site on the Eastern Seaboard. It is an entirely disposable world where transient material goods, destined for obliteration, are temporarily managed by some eerie off-camera force.”

5. Coco Fusco: Don’t Look Down: Art on the Political Tightrope

University of Houston Dudley Recital Hall

March 4, 6:30 PM

For more, go here.

Coco Fusco will discuss her recent work about art and politics in Cuba.