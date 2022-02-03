Top Five: February 3, 2022

Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas.

1. Blue Norther

The Silos at Sawyer Yards (Houston)

January 29 – March 26, 2022

From the organizers:

“Blue Norther is an invitational multimedia show, consisting of living artists from Texas and Louisiana. Well known jurors are Texas born, New York painter John Alexander and Mississippi born Bradley Sumrall, longtime Collection Curator of the Ogden Museum of Art in New Orleans. The jurors have chosen the artists based on reputation and known talent in lieu of the actual work. The participating artists have had little lead time to prepare, and we are thrilled to reveal the results.” To see a full list of participating artists, please go here.

2. Texas Artists: Women of Abstraction

Art Museum of South Texas (Corpus Christi)

February 4 – May 8, 2022

From the Art Museum of South Texas:

“AMST will begin the year with the exhibition Texas Artists: Women of Abstraction. The exhibition of 30 Texas-based artists, of which 23 are currently working, range from modernists Dorothy Hood, Toni LaSelle, and Leila McConnell through current works by Sharon Englestein, Terrell James, and Annette Lawrence. The artists included in the exhibition tell the story of abstract art created by Texas women through the decades. AMST is partnering with the Texas Association of Museums (TAM) to spearhead an initiative to encourage all Texas art museums to showcase women artists the year 2022.”

3. Turner’s Modern World

Kimbell Art Museum (Fort Worth)

October 17, 2021 – February 6, 2022

From the Kimbell Art Museum:

“The exhibition explores J.M.W. Turner’s lifelong interest in the inventions, events, politics, society, culture and science of his time, which resulted in many of his most original works and transformed his way of painting. Organized by Tate Britain, the exhibition features oils and watercolors from Tate and other British lenders, as well as paintings from the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, the Cleveland Museum of Art, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the Yale Center for British Art.

Born in the late 18th century, Turner witnessed spectacular technological innovations and the industrialization of modern life. As the advances of industry and commerce brought Britain to world power, Turner immortalized these dizzying changes in vivid and dramatic compositions, with skillful brushwork that gave the impression of being wild and uncontrolled. In his last years, he surpassed any other artist by melding his contemporary subjects with a highly innovative style—an accomplishment that established him as one of the founders of modern art.”

4. Avery | A Family Legacy

Jody Klotz Fine Art (Abilene)

December 8, 2021 – March 4, 2022

From Jody Klotz Fine Art:

“This show ties into the major Milton Avery exhibition formerly on view at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. Avery was an iconic and influential figure among 20th century American Modernist painters, and his innovations as a colorist were unparalleled. However, Milton’s contributions were not made entirely independently. Jody Klotz Fine Art’s exhibition, entitled Avery | A Family Legacy, features works by Milton, as well as his wife Sally Michel and their daughter March Avery.”

5. The Contemporary Print 2022

Big Medium (Austin)

January 15 – February 12, 2022

From Big Medium:

“The Contemporary Print is PrintAustin’s annual juried exhibition and features an independent survey of the traditions and innovations of contemporary printmaking. We are thrilled to partner with Big Medium for this year’s exhibition, as well as welcome selections by our juror, John Hitchcock, Professor and Associate Dean of the Arts at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Works in The Contemporary Print demonstrate the dynamic and fluid nature of printmaking happening today, offering distinct styles and techniques that give way for diverse narratives. While some artists find inspiration in their experiences of identity, immigration, and the human condition, others focus on a technical dialogue, drawing from their individual practice in other mediums as it translates into the printmaking language. While non-traditional or digital output is accepted as a print element, submissions must utilize traditional print media as their primary technique, including lithography, relief, intaglio, silkscreen, and monotype.”