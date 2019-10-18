Saturday! West Dallas’ Fifth Annual Art Walk West

Open studios and galleries will be part of the tour, including the following: 516 Bedford Studios; 516 Fabrication Studios; and Deadbolt Studios (2609 Parvia Ave). Murals-in-progress will be visible from the following artists: Adrian Landon Brooks (Austin, TX); Agustin Chavez (Dallas, TX); Brennen Bechtol (Dallas, TX); Drigo (Dallas, TX) & students from the Sidney Lanier Expressive Arts Vanguard; Eric Karbeling (Miami, FL); Jenny Lane (Austin, TX); Jill Stanton (Edmonton, Canada); Mariel Pohlman (Dallas, TX); Mario Sanchez (Dallas, TX); Mariell Guzman (Fort Worth, TX); Mike Townsend (Dallas, TX); Nicky Davis (Houston, TX); Sour Grapes (Dallas, TX); Stephanie Sanz (Dallas, TX); and Tex Moton (Dallas, TX).
For more on participants, schedule, and events, please go here.