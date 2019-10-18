Saturday! West Dallas’ Fifth Annual Art Walk West

by Christopher Blay October 18, 2019
The 5th annual Art Walk West, presented by the West Dallas Chamber of Commerce, Saturday, October 19, 2019.

West Dallas, home to Trinity Groves Park, Deadbolt Studios, Fabrication Studios, Sweet Pass Sculpture Park and other artist spaces, will participate in The 5th annual Art Walk West, presented by the West Dallas Chamber of Commerce. The self-guided tour is Saturday, October 19, from 11-5pm, and will present open studios, live mural painting, and performances organized by AT&T Performing Arts Center.
The free event begins at the Trinity Groves breezeway (3011 Gulden Ln) where maps for the tour will be available.
One of the highlights of the tour promises to be San Antonio-based collective BUX TOOF’s BUSH LEAGUE, which is based on the 150th anniversary of professional baseball. BUX TOOf will consider the history, cultural impact, and aesthetics of the sport by transforming Sweet Pass into an impromptu baseball diamond with a host of baseball-related artworks.
Another stop on the tour, ex ovo on Fabrication Street, will present Next Exit, an interactive installation of lens-based work by artists Trey Burns, Harris Chowdhary, Finn Jubak, and Jonathan Molina-Garcia. The exhibition takes on the city of Dallas as its subject and object.
Open studios and galleries will be part of the tour, including the following: 516 Bedford Studios; 516 Fabrication Studios; and Deadbolt Studios (2609 Parvia Ave). Murals-in-progress will be visible from the following artists: Adrian Landon Brooks (Austin, TX); Agustin Chavez (Dallas, TX); Brennen Bechtol (Dallas, TX); Drigo (Dallas, TX) & students from the Sidney Lanier Expressive Arts Vanguard; Eric Karbeling (Miami, FL); Jenny Lane (Austin, TX); Jill Stanton (Edmonton, Canada); Mariel Pohlman (Dallas, TX); Mario Sanchez (Dallas, TX); Mariell Guzman (Fort Worth, TX); Mike Townsend (Dallas, TX); Nicky Davis (Houston, TX); Sour Grapes (Dallas, TX); Stephanie Sanz (Dallas, TX); and Tex Moton (Dallas, TX).

For more on participants, schedule, and events, please go here.

