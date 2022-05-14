Art Museum of South Texas to Undergo Renovations

The Art Museum of South Texas (AMST) in Corpus Christi has announced that it will receive $850,000 worth of needed renovations. The funds will come from the city through sales tax revenue that is allocated to support business development.

Because of its unique location overlooking Corpus Christi Bay, the museum faces unique environmental issues. In 2020, the museum partially flooded due to Hurricane Hanna, and in 2017 the museum took on water from Hurricane Harvey. In both cases, the museum said, no permanent collection artworks were harmed.

The Corpus Christi City Council approved a construction contract last month and construction is due to begin soon. The renovations will include replacing skylights, installing new windows in the Café, which faces Corpus Christi Bay, and improving emergency exits and ADA accessibility.

In a press release announcing the scheduled renovations, AMST Director Sara Morgan stated, “We are grateful that City management realizes the importance of the Art Museum of South Texas as an economic engine, a tourist attraction, and a cultural offering for our community and is investing in the upkeep of this architecturally important building.”

The original building, designed by Philip Johnson, turns fifty this year and will be celebrated through exhibitions and special events. The window improvements to this building will enable the museum to better control the temperature and humidity of the space. Additionally, the planned changes will comply with the city’s current Energy Conservation codes.

In 2019, the Amon Carter Museum of American Art, whose original building was designed by Philip Johnson in 1961, also underwent renovations.

AMST will remain open through the renovation process, which is scheduled to be completed by the end of this year.