Art Dirt: A Visit to The Valley & South Texas, Part 1

by Glasstire February 12, 2023
FacebookTwitterEmail
Multiple inflatable artworks are installed in a white gallery space.

Installation view of “Blow Up II: Inflatable Contemporary Art” at the Art Museum of South Texas in Corpus Christi

Jessica Fuentes and William Sarradet discuss their recent visit to Laredo, McAllen, Corpus Christi, Rockport, Harlingen, and beyond.

“Today we’re talking about some of the people we met through the museums, the institutions, the cultural organizations, and the collectors of South Texas.” 

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

Related Readings:
Glasstire: Never the Same: Cultivarte’s Transformation of Laredo, Texas
Glasstire: A Deserved Homecoming: César A. Martínez at the Laredo Center for the Arts
Glasstire: Laredo Center for the Arts Launches Artist Residency and Acquires Texas Art
Glasstire: Rockport Center for the Arts Opens New 1.2-Acre, $12.5 Million Campus
Glasstire: Art Museum of South Texas Celebrates 50th Anniversary
Glasstire: Art Dirt: A Visit to the Texas Panhandle, Part 1
Glasstire: Art Dirt: A Visit to the Texas Panhandle, Part 2

0 comment

You may also like

Festive Films on the Texas Coast: the 14th...

November 23, 2020

Top Five: September 29, 2016

September 29, 2016

[Sponsored] On Displacements and Balance: A Conversation with...

August 7, 2022

Plein Air in South TX: Painting Seascapes or...

May 10, 2018

Bart Barry Corpus Christi Boxing/Art Review Quotes Shakespeare,...

February 20, 2012

Top Five: August 10, 2017

August 10, 2017

Glasstire’s Favorite Museum Gift Stores, 2017

December 9, 2017

Rockport Center for the Arts 2019 Tour of...

April 1, 2019

Top Five: July 28, 2022

July 28, 2022

Top Five: March 17, 2022

March 17, 2022

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: