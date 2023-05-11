Top Five: May 11, 2023

Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas.

1. Evita Tezeno: Out of Many

Houston Museum of African American Culture

April 27 – June 17, 2023

From the Houston Museum of African American Culture:

“The Houston Museum of African American Culture (HMAAC) is proud to present Evita Tezeno: Out of Many, curated by HMAAC’s Chief Curator, Christopher Blay. The exhibition opens Thursday, April 27, with a reception from 6- 8PM, and will be on view for closing festivities on Juneteenth and Father’s day weekend, June 17. Evita Tezeno: Out of Many, is an exhibition of paintings and drawings from the collage artist Evita Tezeno.

Working in a technique that combines painting and collage, Tezeno’s tapestry is carefully constructed from a variety of materials that come together in her compositions. Out of Many, is a turn of the phrase ‘Out of Many, One’ and its Latin form E Pluribus Unum, which articulates the ideals of America’s Founding Fathers. In her depiction of everyday scenes from Black Life in America, Tezeno’s collages aspire to those ideals, representing, with fondness, the days in the lives of everyday Black Americans.”

Art Museum of South Texas (Corpus Christi)April 21 – September 30, 2023

From the Art Museum of South Texas:

“The exhibition Native Impressions: In Our Own Words is one in a series of American art exhibitions created through a multi-year, multi-institutional partnership formed by the Amon Carter Museum of American Art as part of the Art Bridges Cohort Program. The exhibition features printed portraits by living artists Daniel Heyman and Lucy Ganje. The two collaborated to portray present-day members of several North Dakota Indian nations, including those around Standing Rock. The entire portfolio was printed on paper made by hand from the pulp of trees grown on reservations.”

3. Collage / Assemblage

Barry Whistler Gallery (Dallas)

April 15 – May 27, 2023

From Barry Whistler Gallery:

“Barry Whistler Gallery is pleased to present Collage / Assemblage, a group exhibition featuring works by Reed Anderson, Wallace Berman, Joseph Glasco, Sam Gummelt, Luke Harnden, Lawrence Lee, Michael Miller, John Paul Phillipe, Adam Raymont, Dan Rizzie, Lorraine Tady, Alison Saar, Jessica Sinks, Danny Williams, and Mark Williams.

15 artists will present an assorted approach to Collage, and its frequent counterpart Assemblage. Of the works included, an early large scale Assemblage work by gallery artist Dan Rizzie will greet the viewer as they enter the gallery. The main gallery will feature large scale collaged works by Joseph Glasco that command the room with their explosive collaged picture planes.”

4. Rachel Livedalen: read somewhere

Ivester Contemporary (Austin)

April 22 – May 27, 2023

“Ivester Contemporary is proud to announce read somewhere, a solo exhibition by Fort Worth based artist Rachel Livedalen. This newest body of paintings and prints continue the artist’s exploration of femininity through the lens of art history and popular culture, but grid and block design structures used in art history textbooks are referenced for the first time in the artist’s work as a major compositional device.

In consideration of femininity throughout western art history, Livedalen points to Greco-Roman imagery as symbolic of the beginning of western history, western beauty ideals, and patriarchal culture. She then contrasts this classical imagery with contemporary “girl” culture ephemera such as stickers, makeup palettes, or doodles popular during Livedalen’s adolescence. By combining these two counterparts in the representational history of femininity, distinctions of hierarchy and value begin to collapse into one amalgamation of visual culture.”

5. Eric Avery: Art as Medicine

Laredo Center for the Arts

March 3 – May 12, 2023

Closing Reception May 12, 6-9 p.m.

From Texas A&M International University:

“Eric Avery, M.D.: Art as Medicine at the LCA will include an Opening Reception on Friday, March 3, 2023, from 6 – 9 p.m. and an Artist Talk on Saturday, March 4 from 3 – 5 p.m. A closing reception will be held Friday, May 12 from 6 – 9 p.m.

Eric Avery is an artist/printmaker and a retired physician/psychiatrist residing in San Ygnacio, TX. Avery’s expertise is in connecting his art with medicine, dissecting issues such as human rights abuses and infectious diseases in his prints. While working at The University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Avery invited Coe on artist visits sponsored by the Institute for Medical Humanities at UTMB to his AIDS/HIV medical practice, further strengthening both individuals’ friendship and skill in being witnesses. Avery’s work has been exhibited widely in the United States and England. Because of his connection to South Texas, he is the next artist in the Art Acquisition Exhibition series of the Laredo Center for the Arts. His print Stash House was recently added to their collection. Focusing on artists from this region.”