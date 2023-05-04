Top Five: May 4, 2023

Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas.

For last week’s picks, please go here.

1. Narrative Threads: Fiber Art Today

Moody Center for the Arts (Houston)

January 13 – May 13, 2023

From the Moody Center for the Arts:

“Celebrating a new generation of international artists at the forefront of fiber arts, Narrative Threads: Fiber Art Today includes work by Igshaan Adams, Diedrick Brackens, Christina Forrer, and Billie Zangewa, among others, as well as a commissioned, site-specific work by Orly Genger.

The twenty artists featured in the exhibition speak to contemporary issues of identity, gender, race, sexuality, and power through a medium with deep, multicultural roots that predate written history. Narrative Threads: Fiber Art Today explores this practice, specifically the ways in which fiber-based media can communicate both personal and political issues, through a selection of works that can be read as simultaneously autobiographical and socially critical.”

2. A Survey of Artists From Erin Cluley Gallery

Wichita Falls Museum of Art

March 2 – August 5, 2023

Read our review of the show here.

“In collaboration with Erin Cluley Gallery, WFMA co-curated a group exhibition featuring Texas-based artists. The Gallery, located in Dallas, represents emerging and mid-career artists working in painting, sculpture, new media, photography, sculptural installation, and public intervention. A graduate of Midwestern State University, Erin Cluley served as the Director of Exhibitions at the Dallas Contemporary from 2009 to 2014.”

3. Eduardo Portillo: Dream Dust

Barbara Davis Gallery (Houston)

April 14 – May 10, 2023

From Barbara Davis Gallery:

“How does reshaping the familiar ignite a pull to the unknown? Following this instinct, Eduardo Portillo explores a craving to understand the space around us in Dream Dust. There is awe and wonder behind what typically goes undiscovered, and what is taken for granted – the space in which we exist.

A love for physical landscape evolved to a curiosity of cultural landscape, especially as Portillo learned at a very early age that he would be moving from his home in El Salvador to the United States. Everything changes when you move – the space you’ve spent years exploring falls out from under your feet, and suddenly the world around you is a new planet, engulfing, enrapturing. From soft natural topography to sharp constructed skyscrapers, the question arises: what is the meaning behind this contrast and what can we do with it?”

4. Sarah Fisher: When I Walk I See Things

landSPACE (Austin)

May 7 – June 7, 2023

From landSPACE:

“Sarah Fisher (American, b. 1964) has cultivated a daily practice that merges walking with art making. Her creative process braids her experience with anxiety into her compulsive need to create, connect and converse. Influenced by Georgia O’Keeffe, who sought solace and inspiration in her daily walks, Fisher couples her need to get up and move with her desire to lose and find herself in her immediate surroundings. Picking up ideas, images and materials as she goes, Fisher incorporates the world as it offers itself to her into her multidisciplinary work. In When I Walk I See Things, she shares self portraits created in a variety of media, including painting, printmaking, and installation works — on exhibit both indoors and outdoors at landSPACE.”

5. Tino Ward: Phosphenes

Hawn Gallery (Dallas)

March 3 – May 12, 2023

From Hawn Gallery:

“Tino Ward, SMU MFA graduate (2020), will exhibit a suite of paper pulp paintings depicting symbols from anthropologist Genevieve von Petzinger’s catalog of proto-linguistic signs found in ancient cave paintings, known as ‘phosphenes.’ This term also refers to the impressions of light one sees in darkness, when the eyes are closed, or are generated by different means of stimulation, such as rubbing the eyes, migraine headaches, or hallucinogens. In this exhibition, the artist explores the emergence of phosphenes from the physiological realm to the artistic. Ward states, ‘there’s a fascinating and powerful correlation between these naturally-occurring dots and squiggles we see in the dark, under stress, or when rubbing our eyes, and the ancient dots and squiggles and signs found painted in caves around the world for tens of thousands of years.’”