Exhibitions Coming to Texas Panhandle Art Spaces this Summer, Part 2

The Panhandle has its fair share of exhibitions happening this summer, and we thought we'd compile a few for you here.

Abilene, Texas has several art spaces with summer shows, including the former hotel-turned-arts-center, The Grace Museum. Now through September 16, Susan kae Grant’s site-specific installation that transforms the first floor galleries, Shadowing Grace, will be on view. The Abilene Center for the Contemporary Arts has two current exhibitions: Jackrabbit Journey, a show of mixed-media sculptures and two-dimensional works that feature rabbits as subjects by Abilene-based artist Linda Stricklin will be on view through July 8. Visions of Moments Past features impressively realistic watercolor paintings by artist Judi Simon, and will be up through July 15.

The Charles Adams Gallery, now under the direction of Zach Morriss, is hosting rotating solo exhibitions. Opening during the July First Friday Art Trail (FFAT), a show of works by Dallas-based multidisciplinary artist Adnan Razvi will be on display. Mr. Razvi is co-founder of the artist collective SOLVENT, and his work explores themes of displacement, family heritage, and memory. In August, the gallery will exhibit photographic works by artists Melinda Green Harvey and V. C. Torneden.

On Friday, June 23 the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture hosts Art Battle, a nationally rotating event where participating artists will have 20 minutes to paint a new work of art. Patrons will watch them paint, vote on a favorite, and bid on the works in a silent auction. The Art Battle will take place at Legends Roadhouse in Wichita Falls, with painting beginning at 7 p.m., and is for ages 16 and up. Tickets are available here or at the door.

The Wichita Falls Museum of Art (WFMA), located on the Midwestern State University campus, is hosting Artists Supporting Indigenous Sisters: An International Print Exchange through September 30. Curated by Melanie Yazzie and Catherine Prose, the exhibition boasts prints that draw on 16 artists’ “individual and collective experience as women,” with a focus on missing and murdered Indigenous women. Participating artists include Vicki Meek, Amy Cordova, and Jaune Quick-to-See Smith. The print portfolio is part of the WFMA collection, and the Special Collections at the University of Colorado.

Plan your trip to the Panhandle today (and check out these other museums and art spaces beyond this list.) Go see some art!