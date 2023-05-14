Exhibitions Coming to Texas Panhandle Art Spaces this Summer, Part I

If you’re looking to “go see some art” this summer, there are more than a few exhibitions and events opening in the Texas Panhandle. Here are a few highlights, but be sure to check out each venue’s website and Glasstire’s Panhandle events page for more listings!

The Amarillo Museum of Art (AMOA) will exhibit large-scale ceramic sculptures by Japanese-American artist Jun Kaneko. Mr. Kaneko came to the United States in 1963 to study at the Chouinard Art Institute in Los Angeles, and has been based in Omaha since 1986. His sculptures, many as tall as 13 feet, will be on view from May 27 to September 3, 2023.

AMOA will also show works by internationally recognized Lubbock-born artist and musician Terry Allen. Mr. Allen’s sculptural and performance works tell stories drawn from history, personal memories, pop culture, and the American Southwest. His works will be on view from May 20 until August 20, 2023.

Lubbock’s Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts (LHUCA) is hosting the Wheeler Brothers’ Actual Scenes/Genuine Characters and Paul Acevedo Gomez’s Bueno, Bonito, Barato y Original: A Retrospective on the Power of Desire through May 27. LHUCA’s John F. Lott Gallery is hosting Texas artist Candace Hicks’ embroidered notepaper-like installations, open now through July.

Artist and activist Danielle Demetria East’s East Lubbock Art House (ELAH) is showing artist S Rodriguez’s solo exhibition, an electric future, now through May 28. Lubbock artist-run studio, gallery, and library CO-OPt Research + Projects is hosting Los Angeles-based filmmaker and interdisciplinary artist David de Rozas’ MAYBE WE ARE ALL ABANDONED BUILDINGS, JUST WAITING TO BE PULLED through June 11.

The Lubbock Roots Historical Arts Council is hosting the Caprock Jazz Festival (a fundraiser for the Arts Council and Caviel Museum of African American History) as part of the July First Friday Art Trail (FFAT.) The Roots Historical Arts Council sponsors a community garden, FFAT events, the annual Caprock Jazz Festival, and more as ways to “enrich life by promoting a greater understanding of the African American experience through the practice and appreciation of the visual and performing arts and through the study, interpretation, and preservation of the history of the African American in the Early American West.”

Lubbock’s Charles Adams Studio Projects (CASP) 5&J Gallery will exhibit Houston’s Burning Bones Press print artist Cathie Kayser for the month of June. Artist Kelly Reyna’s studio and art gallery, Grey Edges Gallery, will debut Lamplight Publishing with a reception as part of FFAT on June 2, along with a solo exhibition by Andres Champion. In August, Lubbock Christian University (LCU) will open both Ling Center for Academic Achievement galleries with work by LCU alumna and Southwestern painter Alice Leese.

The Old Jail Art Center in Albany will present two summer exhibitions: Cheyenne Ledger Drawings: Stories of Warrior Artists features 52 deeply personal works by three Cheyenne artists who were prisoners of war and part of a forced assimilation project following the Red River War in 1875. Drought and Deluge features works by Fort Worth-based artist Corrie Thompson and explores extreme weather and disasters. Both will be on view from June 10 through August 26, 2023.

Go see some art!