Top Five: November 23, 2023

Glasstire counts down five museum exhibitions to see with family.

For last week’s picks, please go here.

1. Chryssa & New York

The Menil Collection (Houston)

September 28, 2023 – March 10, 2024

Read our review of the exhibition here.

From the Menil Collection:

“Co-organized by the Menil and Dia Art Foundation, the exhibition explores the work of the Greek-born artist who was one of the first to incorporate neon into her practice. Her pivotal use of the medium, along with found elements of commercial signage and text, bridged ideas from the Pop, Conceptual, and Minimalist movements. Focused on Chryssa’s output while she lived in New York from the late 1950s to the early 1970s, this exhibition presents major loans from American and European museums and collections. Chryssa & New York debuted at Dia Chelsea, New York, last spring and after the Houston venue will travel to Wrightwood 659, Chicago, in May 2024.”

2. Bonnard’s Worlds

Kimbell Art Museum (Fort Worth)

November 5, 2023 – January 28, 2024

From Kimbell Art Museum:

“In Bonnard’s Worlds, the Kimbell Art Museum will present its first exhibition dedicated to the works of French painter Pierre Bonnard (1867–1947), inspired by its 2018 acquisition of the artist’s Landscape at Le Cannet (1928). The exhibition explores the sensory realms of experience that fueled the painter’s creative practice—from the most public spaces to the most private. Comprising a careful selection of approximately seventy of Bonnard’s finest works created over the course of his career, Bonnard’s Worlds reunites some of the artist’s most celebrated paintings from museums in Europe and the United States, as well as many unfamiliar to the public from worldwide private collections. Governed neither by chronology nor geography, but by measures of intimacy, the exhibition will transport visitors from the larger realms in which Bonnard lived—the landscapes of Paris, Normandy, or the South of France—to the most private interior spaces of his dwellings and of his thoughts.”

3. HOST: Aryel René Jackson

The Contemporary Austin

September 28, 2023 – January 28, 2024

From the Contemporary Austin:

“Working across sculpture, video, sound, and performance, Aryel René Jackson (born 1991, Louisiana) explores landscape as a site of personal representation. In this newly commissioned work, Jackson presents a sculptural installation that recalls the landscapes of Texas and Louisiana, two places that hold profound meaning for the artist. Jackson was raised in New Orleans and is now based in Austin.

Motivated in part by the artist’s desire ‘to see myself represented in the landscape,’ Jackson’s installation, What it means: iterations of a welcoming place, hovers between painting and sculpture, and abstraction and representation, in an imagined topography that merges figural imagery with geography, and weaves personal narratives with public histories. The collaged images, painted and carved into the panels, are drawn from Jackson’s familial archives, an important resource in the artist’s research-based practice. Jackson uses this personal material to explore how their own family history has intersected with stories of persistence, endurance, and resistance by Black, Indigenous, and Creole communities in the American South.”

4. Orly Genger: Stomping Ground

McNay Art Museum (San Antonio)

October 14, 2023 – April 14, 2024

From the McNay Art Museum:

“Austin-based Orly Genger activates the McNay Sculpture Garden with a sprawling work of art composed from brightly painted recycled lobster rope. Genger is known for her vibrant site-based interactive sculptures including those seen at New York City’s Madison Square Park and Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, where the artist completed her bachelor of arts degree. Through her sculptural interventions, Genger explores issues of femininity and women’s work by incorporating weaving and knotting as part of her artistic practice. The artist’s sculpture refers to political and social concerns, while being tactile, playful, and inviting to the public.”

5. Crosscurrent Yokohama – Texas Exchange 2023

Wichita Falls Museum of Art

October 28, 2023 – February 3, 2024

From the Wichita Falls Museum of Art:

“This is a group exhibition between artists from Japan and Texas celebrating cultural and artistic exchange. The first exhibition titled The 3rd Crosscurrent U.S-Japan was held in 2019 at Kanagawa Kenmin Hall in Yokohama, Japan. The exhibition was to be reciprocated in the United States, but it was postponed due to the pandemic until now! Hosted first in Houston at the Redbud Arts Center, the exhibit finishes at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art with Twenty-five artists from Japan and Texas.”