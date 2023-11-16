Top Five: November 16, 2023

Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas.

1. Jason Villegas: Don’t Stop Me Now

Front Gallery (Houston)

October 21 – November 18, 2023

From Front Gallery:

“Jason Villegas returns to Houston with his solo exhibition at Front Gallery. His work expresses his queer identity, and life journey through what he describes as a ‘strangely beautiful and frightening world.’ The exhibition title Don’t Stop Me Now refers to the sense of perseverance he feels living within a community that is the target of so much hate. Although he lives in what he calls a ‘gay bubble’ in San Francisco, Villegas is all too familiar with the discomfort that exists in less accepting environments. He makes this work because it has never been more important to speak boldly about this reality, and he does so with honesty, humility and humor.”

2. Gallista Gallery Reunion Show

Dock Space Gallery (San Antonio)

November 11 – 29, 2023

From Dock Space Gallery:

“Dock Space Gallery’s November show reunites Joe Lopez and select artists from his iconic Gallista Gallery, which promoted Chicano art and launched many local artists’ careers. Located around the corner from Dock Space Gallery on S. Flores St., Lopez Gallista Gallery showcased the best of local Chicano art and helped establish the Second Saturday Artwalk.

Lopez has spent a lifetime promoting and preserving his culture through his art, Gallista Gallery, and community involvement. Lopez’ art reflects his background growing up in San Antonio’s Barrio Escondido and his love for his Chicano culture and community. Joyful images of musicians, families, and parties pop with bright colors and familiar scenes of San Antonio, while solemn depictions of labor and poverty ground Lopez’ body of work. Selected artists showcase a range of Chicano and Mexican-American art, with vibrant colors, local themes, and historical motifs.”

3. Zine Fest Houston 2023

The Orange Show Center for Visionary Art (Houston)

November 18, 2023, 12 – 6 p.m.

From Zine Fest Houston:

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO US! It’s Zine Fest Houston’s 30th Anniversary Festival, and we can’t wait to celebrate with everyone once again at The Orange Show for Visionary Art! In addition to nearly 200 zine vendors, there will once again be a variety of unique programming including workshops, talks, and more – all oriented towards the DIY and mutually supportive culture of zine-making!”

4. Cedars Open Studios Tour 2023

Various Venues (Dallas)

November 18, 2023, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

From the organizers:

“On Saturday, November 18, 2023, the Cedars neighborhood transforms into an open studio art tour, this year celebrating 21 years of the Cedars Open Studios Tour tradition across the ‘Artists’ District,’ as locals affectionately call it. The annual event is coordinated by the non-profit organization, Cedars Open Studios, and is supported by local creatives, business sponsors, and art-centric locations across the neighborhood.

Visitors can explore exhibits showcasing the work of over 100 Cedars Artists in studios, galleries, businesses, and public spaces. Stops include Full City Rooster Coffee Roasting Studio, Janette Kennedy Gallery, SouthSide on Lamar Artist Quarters on Botham Jean Blvd, Tin Ranch Artists, Artists@1808, The Cedars Union, among many others.”

5. Undergrowth: Soft Sculpture by Braeden Kuppin

Center for Contemporary Arts in Abilene

November 9, 2023 – January 6, 2024

From the Center for Contemporary Arts and the artist:

“Textiles are not seen as a fine art medium. While many argue no functional or practical work is fine art, and that the division between what is and is ‘not’ is purely on a basis of purpose beyond aesthetic enjoyment, textiles do not receive the same elevation with purely aesthetic works that other media used for functional works do. There remains a gulf between traditionally ‘feminine’ crafts, such as textile work, and traditionally ‘masculine’ crafts, such as ceramics or woodworking, in being claimed by the fine arts world. I am enchanted with the idea of grabbing something that has been cast aside and instead thrusting it into center focus. I am, personally, contentious of the divide between ‘arts’ and ‘crafts’ altogether.”