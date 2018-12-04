Abilene’s Center for Contemporary Arts Announces New Director

The Center for Contemporary Arts in Abilene has announced the selection of Jonathan Carroll as its new Executive Director, effective December 1. The Board President stated, “We were enthused about several top quality candidates throughout Texas and other states but Jonathan’s education, experience, ambitious vision, and proven leadership skills continued to make him the clear choice.”

An Abilenean of 15 years, Carroll comes from over 10 years experience in the commercial art world. His relationship with The Center began in 2007, when he first began as a community volunteer. He was elected to the Board of Directors in 2016, and since that time has been dedicated to keeping The Center at the heart of Abilene’s arts community.

The Abilene Reporter News quotes Carroll: ““I cannot express just how honored and excited I am to have this opportunity to help write the next chapter for an Abilene institution that I love so much. The Center has a unique role in Abilene. We are not simply for artists – we are about the community of Abilene. Our artists work together to develop their skills, which they then use to empower those in our community who have, for one reason or another, lost their own power of self-expression. What we do is challenging, thought-provoking, enriching, and fun (and yes, sometimes a little whacky), which means it is Abilene to its core!”

The Center for Contemporary Arts was founded in 1989 with the support of the Abilene Cultural Affairs Council to provide enriching and educational experiences for the region’s communities through the promotion and support of artists. Since then, The Center has grown in space, programming, and enthusiasm. The Center currently has more than 60 artist members and rents ten artist studios. Five galleries, one devoted to photography, present more than 20 different admission-free exhibits of regional art, international photography, and award-winning short films to more than 26,000 individuals each year.