Art Dirt: Looking at Zine Fests and Self-Publishing in Texas

by Glasstire December 3, 2023
FacebookTwitterEmail
A group of people pose around a sign that say Zine Fest Houston 30 Years.

A photo from Zine Fest Houston’s 30th annual event, which happened in November 2023. Sarah Welch is second from the left.

William Sarradet talks with Houston’s Sarah Welch and Fort Worth’s Raul Rodriguez about the nature of zine festivals and the landscape of self-publishing in Texas.

“I think being in Texas has actually put us at a good advantage for doing self-publishing work because there are so many major cities in the state…We’ve done some out of state stuff, but I think the events we do in Texas are often the highest quality.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

This week’s podcast is sponsored in part by the Houston Museum of African American Culture and their annual museum fundraiser and art auction, Champagne and Ribs, which is happening December 14 in Houston. The auction features works by internationally recognized artists Evita Tezeno, David McGee, Floyd Newsum, Johnny Floyd, and others. Your bid not only gets you an incredible work of art, but also goes a long way in sustaining the Houston Museum of African American Culture. The museum will be open during the week of December 3, from Tuesday to Saturday, 11a.m. – 6 p.m. to preview the auction and purchase Champagne & Ribs tickets online or in person. Learn more and support the museum here.

Related Readings:
San Anto Zine Fest: December 9, 2023
Glasstire: Zine Fest Houston Returns for 30th Anniversary on November 18
Glasstire: RIP Shane Patrick Boyle, Founder of Zine Fest Houston
Glasstire: Zine Fest Houston Archive Acquired by UH
Glasstire: Artist On Artist: Raul Rodriguez
Glasstire: From Deep Red Press: Irene Antonia Diane Reece’s ‘Emblematic of Black Souls’
Glasstire: Fishing in Multiples: Recent Exhibitions at the Galveston Arts Center
Glasstire: Killer Zines: Bayou Life, Tiger Attacks, & a How-To for the Holidays
Glasstire: Four Killer Zines You Should Check Out
Glasstire: Killer Zines
Glasstire: Dallas Zine Explosion Coming Your Way
Glasstire: Big New Installation by Sarah Welch On View on Houston’s Main Street
Glasstire: Texas Zinesters: the Dallas Contemporary Wants You!

0 comment

You may also like

Zine Panel at UT Austin This Thursday

November 1, 2016

Zine Fest Houston Finds a New Home at...

July 21, 2016

Zine Fest Houston brings a “bastion of obscure,...

May 19, 2011

Killer Zines: Bayou Life, Tiger Attacks, & a...

December 11, 2018

Zine Fest Houston Returns for 30th Anniversary on...

November 10, 2023

RIP Shane Patrick Boyle, Founder of Zine Fest...

March 20, 2017

Zine Fest Houston 2013: The Uncensored Lit of...

October 8, 2013

Eventual Centennials: June Exhibitions in Texas

June 19, 2021

Four Killer Zines You Should Check Out

April 10, 2017

Houston and San Antonio Artists Among Bemis Center’s...

January 23, 2020

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: