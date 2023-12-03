Art Dirt: Looking at Zine Fests and Self-Publishing in Texas

William Sarradet talks with Houston’s Sarah Welch and Fort Worth’s Raul Rodriguez about the nature of zine festivals and the landscape of self-publishing in Texas.

“I think being in Texas has actually put us at a good advantage for doing self-publishing work because there are so many major cities in the state…We’ve done some out of state stuff, but I think the events we do in Texas are often the highest quality.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below.

This week’s podcast is sponsored in part by the Houston Museum of African American Culture and their annual museum fundraiser and art auction, Champagne and Ribs, which is happening December 14 in Houston. The auction features works by internationally recognized artists Evita Tezeno, David McGee, Floyd Newsum, Johnny Floyd, and others. Your bid not only gets you an incredible work of art, but also goes a long way in sustaining the Houston Museum of African American Culture. The museum will be open during the week of December 3, from Tuesday to Saturday, 11a.m. – 6 p.m. to preview the auction and purchase Champagne & Ribs tickets online or in person. Learn more and support the museum here.

