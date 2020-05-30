From Deep Red Press: Irene Antonia Diane Reece’s ‘Emblematic of Black Souls’

by Christopher Blay May 30, 2020
Irene-Antonia-Diane-Reece_Church_Portrait-via-Deep-Red-Press

Church Portrait, Irene Antonia Diane Reece, via Deep Red Press.

The Deep Red Press is a small, Texas-based online platform that publishes art-books and zines featuring regional photographers and artist, so far including Emily Peacock, Casey Leone, Jessica Fuentes, and others. Editor and founder Raul Rodriguez, himself a photographer, along with contributors Brenda Edith Franco and Reyes Ramirez, focus on Texas photography now.

The current series, from Houstonian Irene Antonia Diane Reece, titled Emblematic of Black Souls, takes us to church with an excerpt of her larger series titled Home-goings. In the Deep Red Press current issue, she writes: “Growing up in the South there were always ‘photographic’ fans in every pew right next to a bible.”

She continues: “On the front of the fan, images ranged from Harriet Tubman, Fredrick Douglas, Martin Luther King Jr., Obama, Black families, and Black children to showcase an array of positive imagery. Having elements that embodied Black southern churches gave me forms of comfort during reoccurring times of violence towards Black bodies. The music sat differently with me.”

My_God_Wears_A_Durag

“My God Wears a Durag, “Irene Antonia Diane Reece, via Deep Red Press.

 

Black Souls, Irene Antonia Diane Reece, via Deep Red Press.

Black Souls, Irene Antonia Diane Reece, via Deep Red Press.

 

Y_all_Still_Trying_To_Hide_Racism

“Y’all Still Trying to Hide Racism,” Irene Antonia Diane Reece, via Deep Red Press.

 

MahaliaMahalia-"Mahalia, Mahalia," Irene Antonia Diane Reece, via Deep Red Press.

“Mahalia, Mahalia,” Irene Antonia Diane Reece, via Deep Red Press.

 

Protect_Black_Girls-Irene Antonia Diane Reece, via Deep Red Press.

“Protect Black Girls,” Irene Antonia Diane Reece, via Deep Red Press.

 

"Protect Black Girls(back of fan)"Irene Antonia Diane Reece, via Deep Red Press.

“Protect Black Girls(back of fan)”Irene Antonia Diane Reece, via Deep Red Press.

 

The_Reeces-Irene Antonia Diane Reece, via Deep Red Press.

“The Reeces,” Irene Antonia Diane Reece, via Deep Red Press.

 

"The Reeces (back of fan)," Irene Antonia Diane Reece, via Deep Red Press.

“The Reeces (back of fan),” Irene Antonia Diane Reece, via Deep Red Press.

****

Irene Antonia Diane Reece was Born and raised in Houston, Texas, lives and works between the United States and Europe. She graduated with her B.F.A (2018) in Photography and Digital Media at the University of Houston and currently M.F.A (2020) candidate at Paris College of Art in Photography and Image-making. She exhibited a solo exhibition in 2017 at Lawndale Art Center in Houston, TX; in collective 2018 at Le Bateau-Lavoir in Paris France. She’s currently exhibiting work for a collective exhibition in 2019-2020 in Paris, Barcelona, Utrecht, Venice, and San Antonio, Texas. Her series ​Billie-James will be exhibited at the 5th Biennale Internationale de Casablanca in 2020.

Her array of photographic works, appropriated films, usage of text, and found objects create an insight towards issues that revolve around racial identity, African diaspora, social injustice, family histories, mental and community health issues. She identifies as a contemporary artist and visual activist. Her recent work questions society’s perspectives on her racial identities and combats the social norms in regards to being a Black Mexican woman living in the United States and Europe. Her work pushes boundaries and forces her viewers to confront issues that are deemed difficult to tackle.

0 comment

