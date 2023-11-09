Top Five: November 9, 2023

Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas.

1. Volume 1: Rise

Throughline (Houston)

November 10 – December 16, 2023

Opening November 10, 6-9 p.m.

From Throughline:

“Throughline, a new artist-run gallery in Midtown Houston, is holding its inaugural exhibition, Volume 1: Rise. The exhibition highlights work from its founding members and epitomizes the spirit of the new collective: diverse, cutting-edge, and collaborative. The exhibition opening is on November 10th from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., and the exhibition will be on view until December 16th at their 3909 Main Street address at Isabella Court. Throughline is open Fridays and Saturdays from 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Volume 1: Rise will be followed by a second group show, Volume 2: Run, scheduled for early 2024.

2. Ryan Hawk: a long leash

Sweet Pass Sculpture Park (Dallas)

September 9 – November 18, 2023

From Sweet Pass Sculpture Park:

“Utilizing a wide array of materials, such as recycled architectural glass and artist-manufactured bricks, artist Ryan Hawk showcases a command of concepts and techniques from realistic figurative sculpture to collaged found footage. a long leash unfolds across the Sweet Pass grounds, tucking into the park’s foliage and reimagining the space inside SP2.”

3. To Get There… You Must Undergo… A Radical… Transformation

Crashbox (Austin)

Performances November 10 – 19, 2023

From Andie Flores:

“This November, Austin-based writer and performer Andie Flores (she/her, b. 1990) directs and stars in To Get There… You Must Undergo… A Radical… Transformation…, a new stage show about a clown who, at the head of a year-long depression, falls asleep watching The Wizard of Oz. Stuck inside a twisted, Oz-like version of her dream, the clown must confront all the things she thinks might get her to the other side of her misery. Can she learn to love the parts of herself she hates or is the solution to become an entirely different self altogether? The story follows Flores as the clown with drag artist Arinna (she/they) as the clown’s idealized self.”

4. Dallas Zine Fest 2023

Fair Park (Dallas)

November 11, 2023, 12-5 p.m.

From Dallas Zine Fest:

“Dallas Zine Fest is back for 2023 with a new venue in Fair Park. Dallas Zine Fest 2023 is Saturday, November 11, 12:00–5:00 p.m. at Fair Park Visitor Center (3535 Grand Avenue). Dallas Zine Fest will host 78 vendors across a wide array of printed media. A food truck from local favorite Las Almas Rotas will serve specialty cocktails, tacos, and more. The event is open to the public and always free to attend.”

5. South Plains College Faculty Exhibition

Charles Adams Gallery (Lubbock)

November 3 – 27, 2023

From Charles Adams Gallery:

“South Plains College Fine Arts Faculty consists of Professors of Practice in all areas of the Studio Arts, Painting/Drawing/Printmaking/Ceramics/Jewelry & Sculpture. The Art curriculum stresses a fundamental approach to art instruction. Classes are small and students receive individual attention from these accomplished faculty. Students majoring in art undertake rigorous training in both two-dimensional and three-dimensional design, drawing, and art history. Not only are the faculty committed to a quality art education in the studio, but also participate in various activities such as professional development opportunities, interdisciplinary projects, and exhibiting their works both locally and internationally.”