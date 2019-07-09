MASS Gallery Announces Hotbox Residents

Austin’s MASS Gallery has announced the residents for its 7th annual summer “Hotbox Residency” program. During the five-week summer residency the gallery provides studio space and a stipend of $500 for two selected artists, which culminates in an exhibition.

This year’s Austin-based artist residents are Andie Flores and Cynthia Muñoz, working as the artist team Payasa, and Zoe Berg.

Payasa, meaning clown in Spanish, is an ongoing exploration of self-portraiture by Flores and Muñoz. The artists depict themselves as shape-shifting, twisted clowns in various rote landscapes.

Zoe Berg’s work combines video, objects, and audio, and features her mother, grandmother, and Norwegian great-grandmother. Acting as a tour guide, her work is a road trip crisscrossing generations and locations. Berg’s projects can be found here.

Residents will have daily access to the 800-square-foot gallery and can utilize MASS’ surrounding uncovered outdoor space for installations, performances, or production.