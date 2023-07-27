Top Five: July 27, 2023

Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas.

For last week’s picks, please go here.

1. Tyler Collects: Texas Art 1920-1970

Tyler Museum of Art

June 4 – September 17, 2023

From the Tyler Museum of Art:

“Organized by the Tyler Museum of Art, this exhibition highlights a variety of early Texas art held in collections throughout Tyler.”

2. Wayne Gilbert: Tomorrow’s Unknown

Redbud Arts Center (Houston)

July 8 – 30, 2023

From the gallery:

“Wayne Gilbert (b. 1946) is a true Texas original having been active in the Houston area since the wild and wooly 80s curating, dealing, organizing spaces, and creating his own extraordinary artworks. He creates stunning meditations of the primal stuff of life and death using human ash as his primary artistic medium.”

3. David-Jeremiah

Meliksetian | Briggs (Dallas)

July 8 – August 5, 2023

From Meliksetian | Briggs:

“David-Jeremiah (b. 1985, Oak Cliff, TX) lives and works in Dallas, Texas. He is a recipient of the 2020 Nasher Sculpture Center Artist Grant Award. Recent exhi­bitions include I Drive Thee at Meliksetian | Briggs, Los Angeles, the Houston Museum of African American Culture, Houston TX (solo), the immersive installation work FOGA: Real N*gga Edition at CulturalDC, Washington D.C. (solo) Project Row House, Houston, TX (group), Gallery Kendra Jayne Patrick at Halsey McKay Gallery, East Hampton, NY (solo), Anonymous, New York, NY (solo) and Public Trust, Dallas, TX (solo).”

4. Where the Borders Meet

ICOSA Collective (Austin)

July 7 – August 5, 2023

From ICOSA Collective:

“ICOSA collective is proud to present Where the Borders Meet, an exhibition of new works by Jonas Criscoe and Mai Gutierrez exploring the cultural connections between Texas and Mexico. Through the use of natural materials, found objects and imagery, each artist expresses existence between the borders. Culturally not one or the other, but both simultaneously. The embodiment of how organic borders form via material, language, color, and form. No hard lines, but a region in between; the soft transition from one body to another.”

5. Adnan Razvi: MAWIMBI

Charles Adams Gallery (Lubbock)

July 7 – August 1, 2023

From Charles Adams Gallery:

“As water migrates throughout the world it touches and connects to land. Our present is a reflection of the current ecology. Afro/Asian history and futurism, how this engages different cultures, and our permeance is parallel to the value of water and environment. Creating groundings on linen near each body of water, allowed the moment and time to sync with the natural environment.

MAWIMBI, Kiswahili for waves, uses water as a metaphor for migration, diaspora, and our shared human condition. Each grounding engages with the community and history of each location. This adds to the spirit of the work itself, the abstraction of water, and the power and memory it holds.”