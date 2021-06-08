In-Person State Fair of Texas Returns: Sept. 24-Oct. 17, 2021

by Christopher Blay June 8, 2021
FacebookTwitterEmail
State Fair of Texas

State Fair of Texas.

Texas’ beloved state fair will return in the fall of 2021 after shuttering last year for the first time since World War II. Before that, the State Fair of Texas was previously canceled during World War I in 1918, and for the planning of the Texas Centennial Expo and 1937 Pan American Expo.

Big Tex, by photographer Jay Weisberger

Big Tex, by photographer Jay Weisberger.

This fall, the fair reopens with the theme “Howdy, Folks,” and will run for 24 days on the State Fair grounds at historic Fair Park in Dallas. “This year’s commemorative theme … encompasses the foundation of what the Fair is all about — being together,” says Mitchell Glieber, State Fair of Texas President. “None of us could have predicted all that the COVID-19 pandemic would bring with it, but we feel so grateful to carry on the State Fair’s 135-year history and welcome everyone back with a warm, ‘Howdy, Folks!,’ this year.”

He continues: “We’re excited to make up for lost time and help families and friends from all walks of life reconnect again, while making new memories to last a lifetime.”

For more about the 2021 State Fair of Texas or to purchase tickets, please go here.

0 comment

You may also like

Headless Big Tex fitted for new shirt, pics!

August 3, 2011

Big Tex to Debut His Big Hands at...

September 26, 2013

New Dallas Speaker Series Features Experts on Fair...

March 7, 2017

Burning Man in Dallas: Big Tex is Toast

October 22, 2012

It’s That Butter Sculpture Time of Year!

September 28, 2015

Brian Keith Jones: Meanwhile…Back in Dallas

October 18, 2013

2020 State Fair of Texas Canceled

July 7, 2020

Thor Johnson’s State Fair of Texas

October 21, 2017

The Fair Park Lagoon, and the Fate of...

October 2, 2017

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: