In-Person State Fair of Texas Returns: Sept. 24-Oct. 17, 2021

Texas’ beloved state fair will return in the fall of 2021 after shuttering last year for the first time since World War II. Before that, the State Fair of Texas was previously canceled during World War I in 1918, and for the planning of the Texas Centennial Expo and 1937 Pan American Expo.

This fall, the fair reopens with the theme “Howdy, Folks,” and will run for 24 days on the State Fair grounds at historic Fair Park in Dallas. “This year’s commemorative theme … encompasses the foundation of what the Fair is all about — being together,” says Mitchell Glieber, State Fair of Texas President. “None of us could have predicted all that the COVID-19 pandemic would bring with it, but we feel so grateful to carry on the State Fair’s 135-year history and welcome everyone back with a warm, ‘Howdy, Folks!,’ this year.”

He continues: “We’re excited to make up for lost time and help families and friends from all walks of life reconnect again, while making new memories to last a lifetime.”

For more about the 2021 State Fair of Texas or to purchase tickets, please go here.