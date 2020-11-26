CAM Perennial 2021 Announces Curator and Open Call for Video Works

Doreen A. Ríos (Mexico City, Mexico) has been announced as San Antonio’s 2021 Contemporary Art Month (CAM) Perennial curator. Established in 1986 and celebrating its ninth iteration, CAM is now in its 35th year and continues its objective to promote the visibility San Antonio’s contemporary art scene within and beyond the city limits by linking artists with curators.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2021 CAM Perennial has been re-envisioned as a multi-venue outdoor event with video art visible from the outside of venues. Roberta “Nina” Hassele, CAM’s Executive Director states: “We are excited about this new direction, and even more excited to partner with Doreen, who will undoubtedly curate a unique and exciting show for us. Doreen has a wealth of experience in both video work and experimental venues; we are all excited that she is onboard, and are thrilled to be able to share the stellar work that artists San Antonio have been producing.”

Lee Hallman, Associate Curator at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth and board member of the Old Jail Art Center in Albany, Texas was the CAM Perennial 2020 Curator.

The 2021 CAM Perennial open call seeks video, digital work and the moving image from Bexar county artists, now through December 30th, 2020. To submit work to the open call, please go here.

****