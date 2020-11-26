CAM Perennial 2021 Announces Curator and Open Call for Video Works

Doreen A. Ríos (Mexico City, Mexico) has been announced as San Antonio’s 2021 Contemporary Art Month (CAM) Perennial curator. Established in 1986 and celebrating its ninth iteration, CAM is now in its 35th year and continues its objective to promote the visibility San Antonio’s contemporary art scene within and beyond the city limits by linking artists with curators.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2021 CAM Perennial has been re-envisioned as a multi-venue outdoor event with video art visible from the outside of venues. Roberta “Nina” Hassele, CAM’s Executive Director states: “We are excited about this new direction, and even more excited to partner with Doreen, who will undoubtedly curate a unique and exciting show for us. Doreen has a wealth of experience in both video work and experimental venues; we are all excited that she is onboard, and are thrilled to be able to share the stellar work that artists San Antonio have been producing.”
Lee Hallman, Associate Curator at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth and board member of the Old Jail Art Center in Albany, Texas was the CAM Perennial 2020 Curator.
The 2021 CAM Perennial open call seeks video, digital work and the moving image from Bexar county artists, now through December 30th, 2020. To submit work to the open call, please go here.
Doreen A. Ríos is a curator and researcher. Her work focuses on digital art, post-digital practices and new materialities. Founder of [ANTI]MATERIA, an online platform dedicated to the research and exhibition of art produced through digital media, Ríos seeks to facilitate international exchanges between artists, curators, researchers and art professionals interested in digital and post-digital practices through online/physical/hybrid exhibitions Graduated with honors from the MA in Contemporary Curation at Winchester School of Arts, specializing in digital cultures, and from the BA in Architecture at Tecnológico de Monterrey. Simultaneously, she’s chief curator at the Centro de Cultura Digital and lecturer at CENTRO and UAEMéx.