San Antonio’s CAM Perennial Taps Lee Hallman as 2020 Curator

San Antonio’s Contemporary Art Month (CAM) has announced that Lee Hallman will be the curator for the 2020 edition of the CAM Perennial.

The CAM Perennial serves as the culmination of CAM in that the selected curator — in this case, Ms. Hallman — selects work to be displayed in an special exhibition from an open call that includes all artists working in Bexar County. This year’s CAM Perennial host is the McNay Art Museum.

CAM’s objective is to promote the visibility San Antonio’s contemporary art scene within and beyond the city limits by linking artists with a curator from a partnering Texas city. Hallman serves as an Associate Curator at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth and is a member of the board of the Old Jail Art Center in Albany, Texas.

She received her Ph.D. in Art History from the Graduate Center, City University of New York in 2017, and her M.A. from University of Texas at Austin. Her writing has appeared in various publications such as The Brooklyn Rail, Tate Papers, Apollo. Ms. Hallman says of her appointment: “I am thrilled to be collaborating with Contemporary Art Month San Antonio and the McNay Art Museum on the 2020 CAM Perennial. I look forward to engaging closely with San Antonio’s vibrant community of artists and developing an exhibition that celebrates the diverse and compelling creative work emerging from the region.”

CAM director and Co-Chair Roberta “Nina” Hassele says: “We are excited that Lee has come on as 2020 curator for the CAM Perennial. With her curatorial vision and the institutional partnership with the McNay Art Museum, I have no doubt this year’s exhibition will be one to remember.”

Established in 1986, CAM is now in its 34th year, and this will be the 8th iteration of the CAM Perennial. The open call application is free of charge and is open from now until October 6, 2019. Applicants can apply here.