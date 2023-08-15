Art League Houston to Launch Open Call for Exhibition Proposals

Art League Houston (ALH) has announced that its open call for exhibition proposals will launch on Friday, September 1, 2023. An in-person meeting to address frequently asked questions will be held on Wednesday, August 16, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The open call seeks proposals for exhibitions that would take place during the organization’s 2024-2025 seasons. ALH will consider proposals by emerging and established local, regional, national, and international artists and curators. Proposals will be reviewed by ALH’s Artist Advisory Board, which will be composed of regional artists and arts professionals. Currently, Phillip Pyle, II is ALH’s Artist Advisory Board Chair.

While all media will be considered, ALH has provided the following guidelines for proposals:

– Artworks and projects that have not been previously shown in Houston

– Clear central idea

– Strong artistic quality

– Artworks and projects that address social, political and cultural issues relevant to the local community

– Relevance to current dialogues in contemporary art

– Opportunities for compelling programming such as performances, film, lectures, panel discussions, round tables, etc.

– Availability of curator and artist(s) to play an integral role in execution of exhibition and events

– Artists/curators who reflect the local community

Applications must include 10 digital images of work, a description of the proposed project, a budget with estimated expenses for travel, lodging, shipping, supplies, and installation, and an artist biography and resume. Artist stipends will be determined by which gallery within ALH the proposal is geared toward. For example, exhibitions in the Main Gallery receive a $2,400 stipend while shows in the Hallway Space receive a $600 stipend. As a W.A.G.E. Certified organization, the stipend amounts are based on national standards to ensure equitable funding to artists. Use these links to view images of and details about ALH’s Main Gallery, Front Gallery, and Hallway Space.

The open call will run from September 1 through November 30, 2023. Learn more about the application process and access the submission portal via the ALH website.

The in-person FAQ session on Wednesday, August 16 will include a presentation by Zhaira Costiniano, ALH Exhibitions and Curatorial Projects Manager, and Sophie Asakura, ALH Artist Advisory Board Chair. For more information, please email [email protected].