Art League Houston to Launch Open Call for Exhibition Proposals

by Jessica Fuentes August 15, 2023
FacebookTwitterEmail

Art League Houston (ALH) has announced that its open call for exhibition proposals will launch on Friday, September 1, 2023. An in-person meeting to address frequently asked questions will be held on Wednesday, August 16, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

A photograph of a large crowd looking at artworks in a gallery.

“Piñatasthetic: Justin Favela, Josué Ramírez & Giovanni Valderas,” on view in ALH’s Main Gallery, January 17 – February 29, 2020. Photo: Alex Barber

The open call seeks proposals for exhibitions that would take place during the organization’s 2024-2025 seasons. ALH will consider proposals by emerging and established local, regional, national, and international artists and curators. Proposals will be reviewed by ALH’s Artist Advisory Board, which will be composed of regional artists and arts professionals. Currently, Phillip Pyle, II is ALH’s Artist Advisory Board Chair. 

While all media will be considered, ALH has provided the following guidelines for proposals:
– Artworks and projects that have not been previously shown in Houston
– Clear central idea
– Strong artistic quality
– Artworks and projects that address social, political and cultural issues relevant to the local community
– Relevance to current dialogues in contemporary art
– Opportunities for compelling programming such as performances, film, lectures, panel discussions, round tables, etc.
– Availability of curator and artist(s) to play an integral role in execution of exhibition and events
– Artists/curators who reflect the local community

Applications must include 10 digital images of work, a description of the proposed project, a budget with estimated expenses for travel, lodging, shipping, supplies, and installation, and an artist biography and resume. Artist stipends will be determined by which gallery within ALH the proposal is geared toward. For example, exhibitions in the Main Gallery receive a $2,400 stipend while shows in the Hallway Space receive a $600 stipend. As a W.A.G.E. Certified organization, the stipend amounts are based on national standards to ensure equitable funding to artists. Use these links to view images of and details about ALH’s Main Gallery, Front Gallery, and Hallway Space

The open call will run from September 1 through November 30, 2023. Learn more about the application process and access the submission portal via the ALH website.

The in-person FAQ session on Wednesday, August 16 will include a presentation by Zhaira Costiniano, ALH Exhibitions and Curatorial Projects Manager, and Sophie Asakura, ALH Artist Advisory Board Chair. For more information, please email [email protected].

0 comment

You may also like

Art League Houston Announces Texas Artist of the...

May 3, 2017

Art League Houston Reinstates Open Call for Exhibitions

December 13, 2013

Artists: Join the Table at ALH for a...

December 2, 2015

Top Five: April 14, 2022

April 14, 2022

Top Five September 23, 2015

September 24, 2015

Top Five: November 19, 2015

November 19, 2015

ALMAAHH & MFAH Launch Open Call for Latinx...

July 1, 2023

Top Five: February 15, 2018 with Julie Kinzelman

February 15, 2018

Top Five Nov. 13, 2014

November 13, 2014

Debtfair: It’s Not About the Art

October 24, 2015

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: