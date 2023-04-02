City of San Antonio Opens Call for 2024 Individual Artist Grants

The City of San Antonio’s Department of Arts & Culture has opened the window for individual artists to submit an Intent to Apply to be considered for 2024 artist grants.

Since its establishment in 2022, the Individual Artist Project Grants, of $5,000 each, have been offered annually to artists who are San Antonio residents or who operate their art business/studio within the city limits. The purpose of the funds is to help expand local artists’ professional growth by supporting the creation of new works. As stipulated in the grant guidelines, the funds must go toward the public display or performance of an artwork in San Antonio between October 1, 2023 and April 30, 2025.

In a press release, the Department of Arts & Culture Director Krystal Jones said, “To date, more than 100 visual artists, performers, filmmakers, musicians, poets and multi-disciplinary artists have benefited from grants through this program. The outcome has been phenomenal. Not only have these artists created incredible art that is accessible to all, but a natural synergy has been developed between artists and nonprofits, non-traditional art spaces and other artists.”

Artists working in a variety of disciplines were among last year’s nearly 50 grantees, including multi-disciplinary visual artist Raul Rene Gonzalez, author and filmmaker Alex Ramirez, and photographer and digital journalist Bria Woods. The year before, for the inaugural 2022 awards, nearly 60 artists were chosen, including textile and installation artist Jenelle Esparza, sculptor Luis Valderas, and multimedia artist Sarah Fox.

Artists who live or work in San Antonio are encouraged to apply. According to the criteria, applicants must: have at least three years of relevant work experience or must have received specialized training in their craft; drive a portion of their income from their artist practice, areas related to their field, or demonstrate an investment of time and resources into the creation of new work; and have previously published or publicly displayed works.

The deadline for artists to submit their Intent to Apply, which includes a portfolio, bio, and contact information, is Friday, April 14, 2023 by 5 pm CDT. Applicants who meet the eligibility criteria will then be given access to the application. The final application deadline is Monday, May 1, 2023 at 5 pm CDT. Learn more and apply at the City of San Antonio’s Department of Arts & Culture website.