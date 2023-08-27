Houston Endowment Presents Solo Exhibition of Local Artist Corey De’Juan Sherrard Jr.

by Jessica Fuentes August 27, 2023
FacebookTwitterEmail

The Houston Endowment (HEI), a place-based philanthropic organization, recently opened a solo exhibition of work by local artist Corey De’Juan Sherrard Jr., one of the 2023 Jones Artist Award recipients.

A photograph of the exterior of the Houston Endowment's headquarters.

Houston Endowment Headquarters, Southwest view. Photo: Iwan Baan, courtesy Houston Endowment

In 2022, following the relocation of its headquarters, HEI launched an open call for artists to exhibit in its lobby. Of the over 140 submissions, nine artists were selected to be exhibited in two group shows and one solo show. These nine artists were also each honored with the Jones Artist Award, receiving between $4,000 and $12,000, depending on the number of artists and artworks selected for each exhibition.The inaugural exhibition, Salvation is my heart on display, featured works by Shavon Morris, Jakayla Monay, Raul Rene Gonzalez, and Jessica Phillips. 

A photograph of artist Corey De'Juan Sherrard Jr. standing in front of his exhibition "Songbook for Black Constellations, for Trio."

Corey De’Juan Sherrard Jr., “Songbook for Black Constellations, for Trio,” at Houston Endowment, July 2023. Photo: Lawrence Elizabeth Knox

Mr. Sherrard’s solo exhibition, Songbook for Black Constellations, for Trio, will be on view through October. The show presents data on Black life in the U.S. through multidisciplinary works that pair painting and music. The artist’s map-based paintings include data points related to cities with the highest Black populations by number and percentage, which the artist refers to as Masses and Meccas respectively, cities that are home to historic Negro League Baseball teams, and cities with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Mr. Sherrard took those same data points and converted them into musical notes to compose the accompanying songs, which can be heard via headsets available in the gallery. 

An installation image of a show featuring abstract map-like paintings and headphones that can be checked out to listen to the accompany music.

Corey De’Juan Sherrard Jr., “Songbook for Black Constellations, for Trio,” at Houston Endowment, July 2023. Photo: Lawrence Elizabeth Knox

In a press release, Ann B. Stern, President and CEO of HEI remarked, “Art fosters connectivity and conversation. It helps us explore cultures, perspectives, and experiences different than our own and adds to the vibrancy of our community. We’re honored to recognize Corey De’Juan Sherrard Jr., as well as other local artists, through the Jones Artist Awards Program and provide an opportunity for their voices and stories to be heard and seen.”

Though HEI is not open to the public, Mr. Sherrard’s paintings and musical scores can be accessed via the HEI website

0 comment

You may also like

Artadia gets Houston Endowment Money, Kanner Steps Down

February 25, 2012

Houston Nonprofits Join the Coalition Against Hate

August 22, 2017

Houston Endowment’s New Headquarters Features Works by Renowned...

November 10, 2022

Houston Endowment and Ford Foundation Donate $10M to...

October 5, 2020

Houston Endowment Launches Jones Artist Award for Emerging...

April 28, 2023

Houston Philanthropist and Business Leader Jack Blanton Dies

December 30, 2013

Open Call for Houston Endowment Inaugural Exhibition

November 30, 2022

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: