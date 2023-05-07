Art Dirt: A Conversation with Galveston Artist Nick Barbee

by Glasstire May 7, 2023
An artist works at a tabletop desk.

Nick Barbee

William Sarradet talks with Nick Barbee about his artwork, his founding of the Galveston Art Lending Library, and why he decided to settle in the city.

“The longer you stay on the island without going over the causeway, you become more relaxed and move at a different sort of pace.”

