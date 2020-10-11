Art Dirt: How Do We Judge Texas Cities’ “Cultural Vibrancy”

by Glasstire October 11, 2020
Project Row Houses, Third Ward, Houston. Image via Curry Stone Foundation

Christopher Blay and Christina Rees discuss how a recent national report about culturally vibrant cities, which only counted one Texas region among its top 40 places, impacts our ideas about the state and its artists.

“I still don’t know how this report necessarily reflects the real, on-the-ground working lives and experiences of the people who make these places ‘culturally vibrant.'” 

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also listen to it here. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

