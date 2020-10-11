Art Dirt: How Do We Judge Texas Cities’ “Cultural Vibrancy”

Christopher Blay and Christina Rees discuss how a recent national report about culturally vibrant cities, which only counted one Texas region among its top 40 places, impacts our ideas about the state and its artists.

“I still don’t know how this report necessarily reflects the real, on-the-ground working lives and experiences of the people who make these places ‘culturally vibrant.'”

