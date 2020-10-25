Art Dirt: Berlin Museums Vandalized; Gallery and Nonprofit Closures

by Glasstire October 25, 2020
Neues Berlin Germany museum art vandalism

An Egyptian stone sarcophagus that has been vandalized in the Neues Museum in Berlin. Image: Sean Gallup/Getty Images.

Christina Rees and Brandon Zech discuss the implications of closures of a blue-chip London gallery and a storied NYC nonprofit, and tackle recent vandalism at three German museums.

“I don’t think damaging art is performance, but using a clown flower to squirt liquid onto antiquities to deface them is one of the most absurd things I’ve heard.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also listen to it here. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

Related Reading:
Glasstire: Art Dirt: Gavin Brown, Barbara Gladstone & the Future of Galleries
Glasstire: Art Dirt: The Intersection of Art and Conspiracy Theories
Glasstire: Redefining the Gallery
ARTnews: Marian Goodman Gallery to Close London Space, Institute New Exhibition Model
Artnet News: The Gray Market: Why ‘Sticky’ High Rents Are Gumming Up the New York Art World in Its Time of Need (and Other Insights)
Reply All: Episode #166
Reply All: Episode #122
The New York Times: Vandals Deface Dozens of Artworks in Berlin Museums
The Washington Post: Dozens of artifacts vandalized in three Berlin museums
Art In General: Thank You: Closing Thoughts & Signs of Change
Artnet News: Art in General, the Beloved Alternative Art Space That Gave Many Stars Their First Shows, Will Close Due to the Pandemic
Artnet News: Veteran Art Dealer Marian Goodman Will Close Her London Gallery, Citing Brexit and the Global Health Crisis

