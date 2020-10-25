Art Dirt: Berlin Museums Vandalized; Gallery and Nonprofit Closures

Christina Rees and Brandon Zech discuss the implications of closures of a blue-chip London gallery and a storied NYC nonprofit, and tackle recent vandalism at three German museums.

“I don’t think damaging art is performance, but using a clown flower to squirt liquid onto antiquities to deface them is one of the most absurd things I’ve heard.”

