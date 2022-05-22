Art Dirt: On Women-Only Art Exhibitions

by Glasstire May 22, 2022
A photograph showing a wood floored, white walled gallery. There are figurative artworks hung along the gallery's walls.

Installation view of “Women Painting Women” at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth

Jessica Fuentes and William Sarradet discuss the merits of the myriad women-only art shows that have come about in the last few years.

“I look at the women-only shows we’ve had in Texas over the past few years and see a lot of nuance.”  

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

