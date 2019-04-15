Some Highlights from the Vignette Art Fair 2019

Last week and weekend marked the third annual Vignette Art Fair, a Dallas-based, non-profit fair that takes place each year during Dallas Arts Month and highlights the work of Texas-based women artists.

Vignette takes place in the defunct Women’s Museum in Dallas’ Fair Park. The building, circa-1910 (its Art Deco exterior largely intact), has seen myriad renovations to its 70,000 square-foot interior. The building’s interior and layout is, to put it mildly, challenging. Some artists and fairgoers love it, and some don’t, but it does make for a memorable venue. And when the art meets the challenges of the space, everybody wins.

This year, independent curator Leslie Moody Castro, who’s based in Mexico City and Austin and knows the Texas art scene very well, curated Vignette — deftly and thoughtfully. This year there were 78 artists represented, from all over the state. The fair and its programming took place from April 10-14.