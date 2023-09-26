Texas Vignette Announces 2023 Vignette Art Fair Artists

Texas Vignette, a nonprofit arts organization based in Dallas, has announced the 48 women artists from 23 Texas cities who will be featured in its annual art fair taking place in Dallas this fall.

Established in 2017 by Jessica Ingle, Texas Vignette’s mission is to address the gender disparity gap in the art world by supporting and promoting women artists in the state. According to a press release, the annual fair is “among the only fully submission-based art fairs in the world that solely features the work of women artists where 100% of all sales go directly to the artists.”

This year, Emily Edwards, Associate Curator at Dallas Contemporary, served as the Vignette Art Fair curator. She noted that a record number of entries were received. Over 200 submissions came from Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, Abilene, Nacogdoches, and beyond.

Ms. Edwards remarked, “We are thrilled by the overwhelming response to the call for applications this year, with more women artists than ever applying to be part of the Vignette Art Fair. I’m humbled by the diversity and quality of talent, which encourages us at Texas Vignette to continue our mission of raising the profile of exceptional women artists, a group needing representation more than ever in the state’s current climate.”

The fair will feature 91 works of art in a wide range of mediums and disciplines, including performance pieces. The selected artists include established artists such as Tina Medina, Sarah Sudhoff, Liz Trosper, Emilie Duval, Candace Hicks, and Julie Libersat, as well as emerging artists. See the full list of artists below.

The Vignette Art Fair will take place on Friday, November 3 and Saturday November 4, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m at Dallas Market Hall (2200 N. Stemmons Fwy, Dallas, TX.) The event is free and open to the public. A limited number of tickets are available for the VIP preview on Thursday, November 2, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. To learn more and purchase VIP tickets, visit the Texas Vignette website.

2023 Vignette Art Fair Artists

Leticia Alaniz

Alejandra Almuelle

Lesley Anderson

Jessica Baldivieso

Jacqueline Blanco

Victoria Brill

Laura Briseno

Brianna Burnett

Melanie Clemmons

Eden Collins

D’Lynda Crossett

Claire Cusack

Aubree Dale

Laura Davidson

Ariel Davis

Sarah DePetris

Emilie Duval

Erica Felicella

Jennifer Gassiraro

Danielle Georgiou

Melisa Gerecci

Marciella Giovino

Danié Gómez Ortigoza

Michelle Cortez Gonzales

Maria Haag

Candace Hicks

Jessica Hilvitz

Sara Lee Hughes

Felicia Jordan

Julie Libersat

Claudia Maysen

Tina Medina

Cher Musico

Natalia Padilla

Alexis Phillips

Anna Redman

Joy Reyes

Cat Rigdon

Kathy Robinson-Hays

Brady Sloane Duncan

Shelley Smolen

Deyjah Stewart

Sarah Sudhoff

Liz Trosper

Suzanne Truex

Hallee Turner

Lana Waldrep Appl

Holly Lyn Walrath

Donna Zarbin-Byrne