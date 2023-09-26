Texas Vignette Announces 2023 Vignette Art Fair Artists

Texas Vignette, a nonprofit arts organization based in Dallas, has announced the 48 women artists from 23 Texas cities who will be featured in its annual art fair taking place in Dallas this fall.
Established in 2017 by Jessica Ingle, Texas Vignette’s mission is to address the gender disparity gap in the art world by supporting and promoting women artists in the state. According to a press release, the annual fair is “among the only fully submission-based art fairs in the world that solely features the work of women artists where 100% of all sales go directly to the artists.”
This year, Emily Edwards, Associate Curator at Dallas Contemporary, served as the Vignette Art Fair curator. She noted that a record number of entries were received. Over 200 submissions came from Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, Abilene, Nacogdoches, and beyond.
Ms. Edwards remarked, “We are thrilled by the overwhelming response to the call for applications this year, with more women artists than ever applying to be part of the Vignette Art Fair. I’m humbled by the diversity and quality of talent, which encourages us at Texas Vignette to continue our mission of raising the profile of exceptional women artists, a group needing representation more than ever in the state’s current climate.”
The fair will feature 91 works of art in a wide range of mediums and disciplines, including performance pieces. The selected artists include established artists such as Tina Medina, Sarah Sudhoff, Liz Trosper, Emilie Duval, Candace Hicks, and Julie Libersat, as well as emerging artists. See the full list of artists below.
The Vignette Art Fair will take place on Friday, November 3 and Saturday November 4, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m at Dallas Market Hall (2200 N. Stemmons Fwy, Dallas, TX.) The event is free and open to the public. A limited number of tickets are available for the VIP preview on Thursday, November 2, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. To learn more and purchase VIP tickets, visit the Texas Vignette website.
2023 Vignette Art Fair Artists
Leticia Alaniz
Alejandra Almuelle
Lesley Anderson
Jessica Baldivieso
Jacqueline Blanco
Victoria Brill
Laura Briseno
Brianna Burnett
Melanie Clemmons
Eden Collins
D’Lynda Crossett
Claire Cusack
Aubree Dale
Laura Davidson
Ariel Davis
Sarah DePetris
Emilie Duval
Erica Felicella
Jennifer Gassiraro
Danielle Georgiou
Melisa Gerecci
Marciella Giovino
Danié Gómez Ortigoza
Michelle Cortez Gonzales
Maria Haag
Candace Hicks
Jessica Hilvitz
Sara Lee Hughes
Felicia Jordan
Julie Libersat
Claudia Maysen
Tina Medina
Cher Musico
Natalia Padilla
Alexis Phillips
Anna Redman
Joy Reyes
Cat Rigdon
Kathy Robinson-Hays
Brady Sloane Duncan
Shelley Smolen
Deyjah Stewart
Sarah Sudhoff
Liz Trosper
Suzanne Truex
Hallee Turner
Lana Waldrep Appl
Holly Lyn Walrath
Donna Zarbin-Byrne