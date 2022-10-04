Vignette Art Fair Announces 2022 Artist Lineup

The Vignette Art Fair, an annual event in Dallas featuring works by women artists from Texas, has announced its 2022 artist lineup.

This marks the return of the fair, which has not been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dallas-based artist Vicki Meek, who was originally slated to curate the 2020 fair and served as the juror for the 2021 Texas Vignette Artist Grant Program, has curated this year’s edition. As a renowned artist, Ms. Meek has exhibited across the U.S. and her work is held in the permanent collections of several institutions, including the African American Museum in Dallas, The Museum of Fine Arts in Houston, Fort Wayne Museum of Art in Indiana. Last year, she was named the 2021 Texas Artist of the Year by Art League Houston. Beyond her artistic practice, Ms. Meek has curated exhibitions at the Carver Community Cultural Center, Project Row Houses, the African American Museum of Dallas, the Black Arts Festival, and the Dallas Museum of Art.

In a press release, Vignette’s President, Jessica Ingle, said, “Texas Vignette is honored to partner with someone as influential and well respected as Vicki. Her 40-plus years of dedication to North Texas as an artist, curator, and social activist is unparalleled and has shaped the cultural landscape of our metroplex. Vicki also has deep ties with art communities throughout Texas; her extensive curatorial work …brings a depth of knowledge and experience to this year’s fair that is unprecedented.”

The Vignette Art Fair returns at a time when women’s rights and issues are being debated here in Texas and across the United States. The organization has stated that they see this year’s exhibit as a way to amplify the voices and perspectives of Texas women artists during this critical time. For the fair, Ms. Meek has selected 54 artists from 170 applicants. The artists come from cities across the state, including Houston, Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Midland, College Station, and beyond. See a full list of selected artists below.

The 2022 fair will take place at Freeway Hall, inside of Market Hall, which is part of the Dallas Market Center complex, a four building privately-owned space open for public rentals. In previous years, the event was held at the former Texas Women’s Museum in Fair Park; the building, which felt abandoned, in some senses, gave the fair an interesting, DIY-feel. Additionally, previous iterations of Vignette were held in April, during the week of the Dallas Art Fair.

The fair will kick off with a VIP preview reception on Thursday, October 13, 2022 from 7 to 9 pm. The public opening reception will take place on Friday, October 14 from 7 to 9 pm. The fair will then be open for general viewing on October 14 and 15 from 11 am to 5 pm.

2022 Vignette Art Fair Participating Artists:

Catherine Allen

Bennie Flores Ansell

Connie Arismendi

Jessica Baldivieso

Nina Benedetto

Victoria Brill

Janet Chaffee

Anese Eun Cho

Brook-Lynne Clark

Jennifer Cowley

Aliyah Cydonia

Jer’lisa Devezin

Melissa Drumm

Rehab El Sadek

Inyang Essien

Angél Faz

Erica Felicella

Danielle Georgiou

Dr. Valerie Gillespie

Tammy Gomez

Victoria Gomez

Beronica Gonzales

Michelle Gonzales

Maria Haag

Candace Hicks

Marianne Howard

Jimmie Hudson

Ann Johnson

Nitashia Johnson

Pat Johnson

Felicia Jordan

Shafagh Kalhori

Hyohyun (Sophie) Lee

Julie Libersat

Solange Mariel

Roberta Masciarelli

Tina Medina

Eliana Miranda

Cher Musico

Jacqueline Overby

Marcy Palmer

Catherine Prose

Fari Rahimi

Cat Rigdon

Kathy Robinson-Hays

Kirupa Sargunaraja

Carolyn Sortor

Alison Starr

Erica Stephens

Tabatha Trolli

Leslie Trotter

Marilyn Waligore

Kim Wasson Eagan