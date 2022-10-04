Vignette Art Fair Announces 2022 Artist Lineup

The Vignette Art Fair, an annual event in Dallas featuring works by women artists from Texas, has announced its 2022 artist lineup.
This marks the return of the fair, which has not been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dallas-based artist Vicki Meek, who was originally slated to curate the 2020 fair and served as the juror for the 2021 Texas Vignette Artist Grant Program, has curated this year’s edition. As a renowned artist, Ms. Meek has exhibited across the U.S. and her work is held in the permanent collections of several institutions, including the African American Museum in Dallas, The Museum of Fine Arts in Houston, Fort Wayne Museum of Art in Indiana. Last year, she was named the 2021 Texas Artist of the Year by Art League Houston. Beyond her artistic practice, Ms. Meek has curated exhibitions at the Carver Community Cultural Center, Project Row Houses, the African American Museum of Dallas, the Black Arts Festival, and the Dallas Museum of Art.
In a press release, Vignette’s President, Jessica Ingle, said, “Texas Vignette is honored to partner with someone as influential and well respected as Vicki. Her 40-plus years of dedication to North Texas as an artist, curator, and social activist is unparalleled and has shaped the cultural landscape of our metroplex. Vicki also has deep ties with art communities throughout Texas; her extensive curatorial work …brings a depth of knowledge and experience to this year’s fair that is unprecedented.”
The Vignette Art Fair returns at a time when women’s rights and issues are being debated here in Texas and across the United States. The organization has stated that they see this year’s exhibit as a way to amplify the voices and perspectives of Texas women artists during this critical time. For the fair, Ms. Meek has selected 54 artists from 170 applicants. The artists come from cities across the state, including Houston, Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Midland, College Station, and beyond. See a full list of selected artists below.
The 2022 fair will take place at Freeway Hall, inside of Market Hall, which is part of the Dallas Market Center complex, a four building privately-owned space open for public rentals. In previous years, the event was held at the former Texas Women’s Museum in Fair Park; the building, which felt abandoned, in some senses, gave the fair an interesting, DIY-feel. Additionally, previous iterations of Vignette were held in April, during the week of the Dallas Art Fair.
The fair will kick off with a VIP preview reception on Thursday, October 13, 2022 from 7 to 9 pm. The public opening reception will take place on Friday, October 14 from 7 to 9 pm. The fair will then be open for general viewing on October 14 and 15 from 11 am to 5 pm.
2022 Vignette Art Fair Participating Artists:
Catherine Allen
Bennie Flores Ansell
Connie Arismendi
Jessica Baldivieso
Nina Benedetto
Victoria Brill
Janet Chaffee
Anese Eun Cho
Brook-Lynne Clark
Jennifer Cowley
Aliyah Cydonia
Jer’lisa Devezin
Melissa Drumm
Rehab El Sadek
Inyang Essien
Angél Faz
Erica Felicella
Danielle Georgiou
Dr. Valerie Gillespie
Tammy Gomez
Victoria Gomez
Beronica Gonzales
Michelle Gonzales
Maria Haag
Candace Hicks
Marianne Howard
Jimmie Hudson
Ann Johnson
Nitashia Johnson
Pat Johnson
Felicia Jordan
Shafagh Kalhori
Hyohyun (Sophie) Lee
Julie Libersat
Solange Mariel
Roberta Masciarelli
Tina Medina
Eliana Miranda
Cher Musico
Jacqueline Overby
Marcy Palmer
Catherine Prose
Fari Rahimi
Cat Rigdon
Kathy Robinson-Hays
Kirupa Sargunaraja
Carolyn Sortor
Alison Starr
Erica Stephens
Tabatha Trolli
Leslie Trotter
Marilyn Waligore
Kim Wasson Eagan