Open Call: 2019 Vignette Art Fair to be Curated by Leslie Moody Castro

Texas Vignette, a Dallas-based non-profit that promotes women in the arts in North Texas, has announced an open call for the 2019 Vignette Art Fair. Held concurrently with the Dallas Art Fair during Dallas Arts Month, the event is scheduled for April 10-14 and will again be hosted in the Women’s Museum building in Fair Park, an Art Deco structure built in 1910.

The now-closed museum, which in its last iteration opened in 2000 and folded in 2011 due to a lack of funding, still has remnants of its past life, which makes it an eccentric exhibition space. Works in the Vignette Art Fair tend to be spread across the museum’s many levels, nooks, and crannies, including some themed sections. The 2019 fair continues this tradition, with Virtual, an exhibition of new media art, and Venture, a show of interactive art forms, including social practice, installation, and performance art.

The fair’s programming also includes a series of panel discussions with North Texas women arts professionals, and a market featuring women-owned businesses.

The 2019 Vignette Art Fair will be curated by Austin and Mexico City-based independent curator (and sometime Glasstire contributor) Leslie Moody Castro. Applications are open to female and female-­identifying artists living in Texas, and are due on February 17. More information is below. To read Glasstire’s review of the 2018 Vignette Art Fair, go here.

Artist Requirements

• Female, or female-­identifying, artist living in Texas

• There is no budget for shipping, so artist must ship/deliver works themselves. If the artist cannot attend installation and/or de-­installation, a volunteer preparator will handle the work.

• If selected, the artist must sign a damage liability waiver.

• There are no stipulations for medium and all submissions will be considered, including but not limited to 2D, 3D, video, installation, and performance art.

• Artists receive 100% of sales from their work, Vignette takes no commission.

• Artists are encouraged to attend the opening reception the night of April 12th.