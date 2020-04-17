Checking In With: Leslie Moody Castro

Christina Rees checks in with curator and writer Leslie Moody Castro, who is sheltering in place in Mexico. They talk about the true meaning of being an introvert, the beauty of studio visits, and their attempts to keep a handle on art across the whole state of Texas.

“There isn’t much precedence for our contemporary art world. We’re always shaping it as we need to. We will shape it as we need to again.”

