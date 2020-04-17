Checking In With: Leslie Moody Castro

by Glasstire April 17, 2020
Christina Rees checks in with curator and writer Leslie Moody Castro, who is sheltering in place in Mexico. They talk about the true meaning of being an introvert, the beauty of studio visits, and their attempts to keep a handle on art across the whole state of Texas.

“There isn’t much precedence for our contemporary art world. We’re always shaping it as we need to. We will shape it as we need to again.”

For further reading and viewing:

Top Five: February 27, 2020 With Leslie Moody Castro

Leslie Moody Castro’s Glasstire Author Page

But What About the Gorilla?

Five-Minute Tours: Prints by Flatbed Press at the Tyler Museum of Art 

