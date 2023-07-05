Texas Vignette Announces 2023 Open Call

Texas Vignette, a nonprofit organization supporting and promoting women artists in the state, has announced the open call for its annual art fair.

The Vignette Art Fair, developed by Jessica Ingle, was first held in 2017 to provide more opportunities for women artists. Following the success of that experience, a membership-based 501(c)3 was established. For its first few years, the fair was held the same weekend as the Dallas Art Fair (DAF). Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization awarded grants directly to artists instead of hosting a fair in 2021. Then, last year, the fair relaunched in the fall, separate from the DAF.

Like last year, the 2023 Vignette Art Fair will take place at Dallas Market Hall (2200 N. Stemmons Freeway). Danielle Naylor, the Vignette Art Fair Director, explained that though the fair will be in the same building as last year, with the use of portable walls, the space will be transformed with a new layout. While in previous years guest curators have been brought in to review the applications and select artists for the fair, a curator has not yet been named for this year’s event.

Ms. Naylor told Glasstire, “Through year-round programming and the annual Vignette Art Fair, Texas Vignette highlights under-recognized and marginalized talent. A sustainable art career depends on opportunities to exhibit work — yet there continues to be a significant gender disparity in exhibitions, acquisitions, and gallery representation. Vignette Art Fair directly addresses this cultural equity issue by providing opportunities for women artists to reach a sizable audience of collectors, galleries, and art-lovers.”

The Vignette Art Fair is open to all women artists currently living and working in the state of Texas. All artistic mediums are welcomed. The call for submissions opens today, July 5, and closes Saturday, August 5. Artists will be notified by September 4 and the fair will take place Thursday, November 2 through Saturday, November 4.

Learn more and apply through Vignette’s Call for Entry site.