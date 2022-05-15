Peering Through the Female Gaze

Today The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth opened its much-anticipated exhibition Women Painting Women. Featuring 46 female artists whose work spans from the late 1960s to today, this show sets up important conversations between artists and artworks.

Though these types of showcases of “all female artists” or “all [insert identifier] artists” can sometimes lack a larger cohesive idea and thus come across like a hodge-podge of works, that is not the case with Women Painting Women. The show’s main thrust is paintings (and mixed-media works) by women and of women and female identifying people, which together reveal various portrayals of “the female gaze.”

Additionally, the exhibition is presented in four themes, including Color as Portrait, Selfhood, Nature Personified, and The Body. With about fifty works of art on view, there is much to take in. Plan to visit with plenty of time for close looking, and perhaps schedule a second or third viewing before the exhibition closes on September 25, 2022.