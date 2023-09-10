Art Dirt: Are We Living in a Barbie World?

by Glasstire September 10, 2023
A woman, who is the doll Barbie, sits in the diver's seat of a pink convertible car. Behind her is a blonde man, representing Ken. The pair drive away from "Barbieland."

A still from Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie,” 2023

To wrap up the summer, Jessica Fuentes and William Sarradet discuss what this season’s hottest blockbuster says about our current moment.

“The film has this incredible potency, but somehow it very neatly ties up what it aims to do…which is totally fine, but I feel like there’s some need to find out what happens next, because we just spent a year waiting for this movie to come out and now it’s over…so what’s next?”

